It’s the 35th anniversary of Ghostbusters, and fans have a lot to be excited for. Not only is the first ever Ghostbusters Fan Fest happening this year on the Sony Pictures studio lot, but production will commence on a Ghostbusters sequel that will be directed by Ivan Reitman‘s accomplished filmmaker son Jason Reitman (Up in the Air, Juno). Now they have a new version of Ghostbusters to look forward to on home video. And don’t worry, this isn’t just an unnecessary double dip for the sake of the 35th anniversary.

The new Ghostbusters 4K Blu-ray release not only comes with the original two Ghostbuters movies in a steelbook case, but it also features some rare and never-before-seen deleted scenes, a commentary track for Ghostbusters II, and several other rarely included bonus features that haven’t been on the various recent home video releases on Blu-ray and DVD.

Find out below what’s coming when this hits shelves on June 11, 2019, after the Ghostbusters Fan Fest takes place.

ALL-NEW & RARE ARCHIVAL SPECIAL FEATURES:

GHOSTBUSTERS

Fan Commentary featuring Troy Benjamin and Chris Stewart (Interdimensional Crossrip podcast), Ashley Victoria Robinson (Geek History Lesson podcast) and Sean Bishop (Ghostbusters prop replica expert), moderated by Ghost Corps’ Eric Reich

6 Rare & Newly Unearthed Deleted Scenes, including the long-requested Fort Detmerring scenes!

Raw Takes for the Central Park Bums sequence

1984 ShoWest Exhibitor Reel, featuring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd pitching an early reel of footage to theatrical exhibitors!

Full Ghostbusters TV Commercial from the film

Ghostbusters TV Commercial Outtakes

“A Moment With the Stars” – Original EPK Featurette

Original Domestic Teaser Trailer

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

Honestly, I can take or leave the fan commentary, because even though I’m sure these Ghostbusters fans aren’t of the toxic variety, I think it’s safe to say that I’ve heard enough from them for a little while. It might be worth checking out down the road, but for now, I’m good.

As for those rare and newly unearthed deleted scenes? Give me them now. You might remember that around two years ago, the official Ghost Corps. website posted an image of some newly found footage from the original Ghostbusters that didn’t make the final cut and has never been included on previous home video releases. This includes the famous Fort Detmerring sequence, which was turned into a dream sequence joke involving Ray (Dan Aykroyd) being pleasured by a ghost.

And unless we’re mistaken, that original domestic teaser trailer listed here is the one that was previously included on the Criterion Collection laserdisc, which was shown in theaters before the film was complete and before the final music had been recorded. It contains footage not used in the finished film, as well as the theme song used before Ray Parker Jr. created a theme for the movie.

GHOSTBUSTERS II

Commentary featuring Director Ivan Reitman, Star/Co-Writer Dan Aykroyd and Executive Producer Joe Medjuck

“The Oprah Winfrey Show: Cast of Ghostbusters II” – June 1989

Full Ghostbusters II Theatrical EPK

Rare Unfinished Teaser Trailer – featuring the full commercial from the film!

Original Stereo Audio for the Feature (Blu-ray only)

THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS

“The Real Ghostbusters – Pitch Concept Pilot” – A Fan Restoration by Robert Barbieri

Meanwhile, on the Ghostbusters II front, there are a few cool new items as well. Not only is there a commentary from Ivan Reitman, Dan Aykroyd and executive producer Joe Medjuck, but there’s a rare unfinished teaser trailer, and an episode of The Oprah Winfrey Show featuring the cast.

Plus, for all you fans of The Real Ghostbusters animated series, this has the original pitch concept pilot for the show, completely restored by a dedicated and skilled fan. This is the pilot where the characters don’t have different colored jumpsuits and are still dressed like the original Ghostbusters.

As for the rest of the classic special features, here’s what else will be included on this release:

GHOSTBUSTERS

Commentary featuring Ivan Reitman, Harold Ramis and Joe Medjuck

Slimer Mode Picture-in-Picture Track

“Tricks and Trivia” Text Commentary

10 Deleted Scenes

Who You Gonna Call: A Ghostbusters Retrospective

1984 Featurette

SFX Featurette

Cast and Crew Featurette

Ecto-1: Resurrecting the Classic Car

Multi-Angle Explorations

Storyboard Comparison

Alternate TV Version Takes

“Ghostbusters” Music Video by Ray Parker, Jr.

Photo Galleries

Trailers

30th Anniversary Theatrical Trailer

