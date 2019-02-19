Who ya gonna call? Whoever can help get you passes to the first-ever Ghostbusters Fan Fest kicking off in California.

Sony Pictures, Ghost Corps and Wizard World are teaming up for this event, which will mark the first official Ghostbusters-centric celebration. The event will arrive just in time for the original film’s 35th anniversary, not to mention the 30th anniversary of Ghostbusters II. And with a new Ghostbusters movie slated to arrive in 2020, you can bet there will be some big news from the fan fest too.

The first Ghostbusters Fan Fest will be held on June 7 and June 8, right on the Sony Pictures lot in Culver City, California. That’s where the Ghost Corps. offices are located, so hopefully fans will be able to take a tour of the facility and see all the cool Ghostbusters goods on display there.

Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson are the only Ghostbusters cast members confirmed to attend so far, and they’ll be joined by director and producer Ivan Reitman, as well as Ray Parker Jr., the man behind the famous theme song. It’s not surprising that Bill Murray couldn’t be convinced to attend, but with a few months to go until the fest begins, maybe they can reel him in.

If you’re a fan of The Real Ghostbusters, you’ll also have a chance to see voice stars Maurice LaMarche, Frank Welker and Dave Coulier, the voices of Dr. Egon Spenger, Dr. Raymond Stantz and Dr. Peter Venkman respectively.

There’s no word on whether Ghostbusters 2020 director Jason Reitman or any of the cast members (whoever they are) from the upcoming movie will be in attendance. But even if they were, that’s likely something they’d wait to announce as a surprise, or at least until the event is closer.

Aside from the stars in attendance, there will be a wide variety of activities planned, including a screening of the original movie, a performance by Ray Parker Jr., costumes contests, meets-ups, documentary screenings, photo booths, exhibitors selling all the Ghostbusters gear you could ever want, access to the Ghostbusters VR experience from The Void, and some kind of laser tag, hopefully involving proton packs.

Now for the bad news. Ticket packages for Ghostbusters Fan Fest start at $499 (unless you’re young enough to get the youth package at $99.99). There are actually four tiers of ticket packages, and here’s how they break down:

Class 1 Ticket Package – $499.00

Admission to Ghostbusters Fan Fest

Friday Night Screening of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II

Collectible Badge and Lanyard

Signed Collector’s Edition DVD

Exclusive Poster and Lithograph

Commemorative Pin and Patch

Collectible Tote Bag

Class 3 Ticket Package – $699.99

Admission to Ghostbusters Fan Fest

Friday Night Screening of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II

Collectible Badge and Lanyard

Signed Collector’s Edition DVD

Exclusive Poster and Lithograph

Commemorative Pin and Patch

Collectible Tote Bag

GROUP PHOTO OP AND AUTOGRAPHS WITH THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS VOICE TALENT

EXCLUSIVE GHOSTBUSTERS COLLECTIBLES

Class 5 Ticket Package – $999.99

Admission to Ghostbusters Fan Fest

Friday Night Screening of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II

Collectible Badge and Lanyard

Signed Collector’s Edition DVD

Exclusive Poster and Lithograph

Commemorative Pin and Patch

Collectible Tote Bag

GROUP PHOTO OP AND AUTOGRAPHS WITH THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS VOICE TALENT

EXCLUSIVE GHOSTBUSTERS COLLECTIBLES

RESERVED CLASS 5 PRIORITY PANEL SEATING

Class 10 Ticket Package – $1499.99

Admission to Ghostbusters Fan Fest

Friday Night Screening of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II

Collectible Badge and Lanyard

Signed Collector’s Edition DVD

Exclusive Poster and Lithograph

Commemorative Pin and Patch

Collectible Tote Bag

GROUP PHOTO OP AND AUTOGRAPHS WITH THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS VOICE TALENT

EXCLUSIVE GHOSTBUSTERS COLLECTIBLES

RESERVED CLASS 10 PRIORITY PANEL SEATING (INCLUDING FRIDAY NIGHT SCREENING)

RESERVED TICKET TO GHOSTBUSTERS VR EXPERIENCE AT THE VOID

PRIORITY LINES + PREFERRED PARKING

EXCLUSIVE BREAKFAST WITH TALENT

Those are some pretty salty prices for Ghostbusters Fan Fest, but considering this event is actually on the Sony Pictures lot, and it seems to offer a number of unique experiences with the cast and creators of the film, it just might be worth it. If you’d like to know more, just head to the official website, and stay tuned for any updates.