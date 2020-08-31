Back in 2017, director Luca Guadagnino delivered the gorgeous coming-of-age romance Call Me By Your Name starring Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer. Now the filmmaker is at it again, this time with Jack Dylan Grazer and Jordan Kristine Seamón starring in We Are Who We Are, a new HBO series following two American kids living on a military base in Italy. Each of these kids is going through the trials and tribulations of teenage life, which includes first-love, struggles with their own identity, and more. Based on the new We Are Who We Are trailer, this looks like it will let Guadagnino spread his wings into teenage angst even more than before.

We Are Who We Are Trailer

Here’s how HBO breaks down each of the main characters in Luca Guadagnino foray into television, an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight:

Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy and introverted fourteen-year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Tom Mercier (Jonathan) plays Sarah’s assistant. Jordan Kristine Seamón stars as the seemingly bold and confident Caitlin, who has lived with her family on the base for several years and speaks Italian. Compared to her older brother Danny (Spence Moore II), Caitlin has the closer relationship with their father, Richard (Kid Cudi), and does not communicate well with her mother Jenny (Faith Alabi).

It appears that Caitlin is on the verge of coming to terms with her desire to not just be a soldier, but a male soldier. Meanwhile, Fraser seems to feel like an outcast who doesn’t really belong anywhere, but he takes solace in his friendship with Caitlin, which may also evolve into love. This feels like what HBO’s Euphoria would be like in the hands of Luca Guadagnino.

Outside of these two, there appears to be a lot going on with the supporting characters, which include Caitlin’s friend Britney (Francesca Scorsese,the daughter of Martin Scorsese), an outspoken, witty, sexually uninhibited girl; the cheerful and good-natured twentysomething soldier Craig (Corey Knight), his younger brother Sam (Ben Taylor), who just so happens to be Caitlin’s possessive boyfriend; Enrico (Sebastiano Pigazzi), a playful eighteen-year-old from Veneto who has a thing for Britney, and an Italian girl named Valentina (Beatrice Barichella).

Luca Guadagnino directs and produces We Are Who We Are, which he also wrote with Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri. Lorenzo Mieli is also executive producing for The Apartment and Mario Gianani for Wildside along with Small Forward, Elena Recchia, Nick Hall, Sean Conway, and Francesco Melzi d’Eril.

We Are Who We Are begins on HBO starting on September 14, 2020 at 10:00 P.M. EDT. Watch the first trailer here.