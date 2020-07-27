A sunny Italian setting, an ecstatic summer romance: all the elements that made Luca Guadagnino‘s Call Me By Your Name an international sensation and awards darling, as well as elements that the filmmaker is revisiting for his first TV project, We Are Who We Are. An eight-episode HBO miniseries, We Are Who We Are stars It and Shazam breakout Jack Dylan Grazer as a new resident of an Italian military base who falls headfirst for Caitlin (newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamón), a fellow army base brat who is struggling with her gender identity. Watch the We Are Who We Are trailer below.

We Are Who We Are Trailer

Guadagnino will serve as the showrunner, director, executive producer and writer for the HBO-Sky Drama series We Are Who We Are, a coming-of-age drama which follows two teenagers living on an American military base in Italy as they encounter the agony of adolescence and the ecstasy of first love. Jack Dylan Grazer makes a solid case to be the next rising star of his generation (after scene-stealing performances in both It and Shazam!) as the introverted 14-year-old named Fraser who moves from New York to the base with his mothers, played by Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga, and whose radical approach to life sparks a “revolution” inside Caitlin, who begins to experiment with her gender identity. The series seems like a cross between the dreamy romance of Call Me By Your Name and the grimy adolescent exploration of Euphoria. But Guadagnino, who writes for the series alongside Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri, bristles at the comparisons to his 2017 hit starring Timothée Chalamet (who Dylan Grazer is definitely channeling in this trailer) and Armie Hammer.

“I will never complain about people’s laziness, but that sounds very lazy,” Guadagnino said in an interview with Variety. “Call Me By Your Name is about the past seen through the prism of a cinematic narrative and this is about the here and now. This is about the bodies and souls of now. I think they are so different.”

We Are Who We Are also stars Kid Cudi (Westworld), Spence Moore II (All American), as well as newcomers Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Joining Guadagnino as executive producers are Lorenzo Mieli (The Young Pope), Mario Gianani (The Young Pope), Nick Hall, Sean Conway (Ray Donovan), Riccardo Neri, and Francesco Melzi d’Eril (Call Me By Your Name).

Here is the synopsis for We Are Who We Are:

We Are Who We Are is a new coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy. The series explores typical teenage drama themes including friendship, love and overall confusion — only in this little slice of America in Italy.

We Are Who We Are premieres on HBO on September 14, 2020.