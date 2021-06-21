After Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow next month, Henry Golding will make his debut as another stealthy character in a black suit. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins finds the Crazy Rich Asians star suiting up as the titular ninja from the world of the Hasbro toy line. The origin story reveals how a man with no direction in his life finds new purpose as a deadly warrior, which puts him square in the middle of a larger battle. Watch the new Snake Eyes trailer below to see Henry Golding in action.

Snake Eyes Trailer

In Snake Eyes, Henry Golding is brought into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage when he saves one of their own (Andrew Koji). If he can pass the three challenges of the warrior, he gains access to the clan’s knowledge and power, which is apparently rather vast. What do they need all that knowledge and power for?

The trailer also provides a hint about how the G.I. Joe universe will be re-established in this movie. Not only is there a mention of Cobra, but we get a glimpse of Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) as Scarlett and Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist) as The Baroness, two classic characters from the G.I. Joe toy line, animated series, and comics.

But the crux of the story will be between Henry Golding and Andrew Koji as Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow.

Snake Eyes Featurette

A new Snake Eyes featurette also accompanied the trailer, putting a focus on Henry Golding and Andrew Koji’s relationship as Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow. The two characters have a long history in G.I. Joe comics, and since Paramount Pictures brought in comics writer Larry Hama to be involved in the production, you can probably expect a lot of elements from the origin story he created to be brought to life in the film.

Snake Eyes is directed by Robert Schwentke (RED) with a script by Evan Spiliotopoulos, Joe Shrapnel, and Anna Waterhouse. The film also stars Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Don’t forget, you can get an early look at Snake Eyes as part of Comic-Con at Home next month. Get details here.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins arrives in theaters on July 23, 2021.