After last year’s Comic-Con at Home landed with a disappointing thud, the 2021 version is looking to kick things up a notch with its opening panel. The Snake Eyes panel will lead this year’s Comic-Con at Home, with its star-studded cast led by Henry Golding appearing to introduce some “special content” and behind-the-scenes footage of the G.I. Joe origin film.

Paramount is rolling out the red carpet for Snake Eyes ahead of its July debut. In addition to kicking off this summer’s Comic-Con at Home with a special cast panel, the G.I. Joe movie will be holding special premiere screenings in 10 cities across the U.S. and Canada for fans.

The Snake Eyes Comic-Con at Home panel will be hosted by Mari Takahashi and will feature “special content from the film, behind-the-scenes footage” as well as exclusive interviews with stars Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe, Takehiro Hira, Peter Mensah, Iko Uwais, and writer of the G.I. Joe comics, Larry Hama. The panel date and time have not yet been announced, but you can check out Comic-Con for updates.

In association with the Comic-Con panel, Snake Eyes will be screened for fans in 10 cities across the country on Wednesday, July 21. The cities include: Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Seattle, Miami, San Diego, Houston, Phoenix and Vancouver. Fans who want to catch the special Premiere Screenings should follow @snakeeyesmovie for more information.

Snake Eyes: From Page to Screen

G.I. Joe might have originated from a comic strip in the 1940s called “Private Breger,” but the G.I. Joe comics didn’t properly launch until the 1980s, long after the action figures rose to popularity in the late ’60s and ’70s. The G.I. Joe comics take the rare distinction of being the longest running continuity for a comic based on a toy line property, and Snake Eyes will be drawing heavily from those original G.I. Joe comics.

To see how dedicated the movie is to bringing the Snake Eyes character from the page to the screen, see the series of character videos for Snake Eyes (above), Storm Shadow, Baroness, Scarlett, Hard Master and Blind Master.

Here’s the synopsis for Snake Eyes:

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.

Robert Schwentke directs Snake Eyes, which hits theaters July 23, 2021.