Disney is finally allowing the information freeze around Frozen 2 to melt down a little. The details around the highly anticipated animated sequel have been elusive until now, with Disney’s debuting of the first Frozen 2 footage and artwork at the Annecy Animation Festival. Head of animation Becky Bresee and head of effects Marlon West were there to reveal a few new Frozen 2 plot details, including the revelation that the sequel takes place three years after the events of the first hit film.

Disney has been pretty cagey about the details surrounding the highly anticipated Frozen 2, which comes to theaters six years after the first Frozen became a worldwide phenomenon. Except for a few teasers — which also revealed very little apart from some stunning shots of Elsa going for a swim — we have seen or learned nothing about Frozen 2. But at the Annecy Animation Festival, head of animation Becky Bresee and head of effects Marlon West revealed some plot details that make the sequel even more intriguing.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bresee and West revealed that the story picks up three years after the ending of the first film. Bresee, who said the main question of the film is: “Why was Elsa born with her powers?” explained:

“It’s an evolution and an expansion of the story of Frozen, and many of the questions raised in the first movie become the mysteries that our gang are trying to solve in this film.”

“[It’s] about two sisters trying to stay together while the world tries to tear them apart,” added West.

The pair also debuted a few key scenes from the film, one of which shows Elsa hearing a haunting sound in the forest (inspired, according to Bresee, by the ancient Swedish herding call Kulning), and another showing Elsa’s father relaying a “tale of a battle that happened in the forest long ago when the spirits of the forest faced off against the people of the kingdom,” THR describes. The last scene is the one shown in the teasers of Elsa diving into the ocean and turning a wave into ice. The scene continues however, with a “happier vignette showed the characters playing charades together though Elsa is distracted because she cannot stop hearing the cries from the forest.” Bressee and West also showed key art of Elsa and Anna’s father telling Elsa bedtime stories as a child.

Previous reports suggested that Elsa and Anna embark on their journey to search for the fate of their parents, but it seems that changes into a quest to discover the origins of Elsa’s powers. But it seems Elsa’s parents hold more significance than imparting her with a lifetime of insecurity by forcing her to hide her powers. Perhaps they have some long connection to ancient powers that Bressee and West — and the latest trailer — hint at.

Frozen 2 arrives in theaters on November 22, 2019.