After teasing us with vague images in a teaser trailer for the 2013 mega-hit Frozen, Disney has finally released a new Frozen 2 trailer. The upcoming Frozen sequel follows the further adventures of Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) but rather than being all hunky-dory now that they’ve learned to control their powers and found true love, respectively, Frozen 2 looks darker and more action-packed than before. Watch the new Frozen 2 trailer below.

Frozen 2 Trailer

Directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return to direct Frozen 2 with Lee writing the script with Allison Schroeder. Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez return with new original songs. Not a whole lot is known about the sequel, but the film will reportedly still focus on Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) in a sequel that is “bigger, more epic” than the first, Lee teased. “They’re going to go far out of Arendelle.” Reports suggest that they’re journeying far to investigate “what actually happened to their parents,” who in the first film supposedly had died in a shipwreck. But — in defiance of that age-old Disney movie trope — that may not be the case after all.

But other than, plot details are being kept tight under wraps, with only confirmation of returning cast members Menzel and Bell, as well as Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Disney regular Alan Tudyk reprising their roles. New cast members include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown in undisclosed roles, though there are hints that Wood’s character shares similar seasonal abilities to Elsa.

The first Frozen was a massive hit, earning $1.276 billion worldwide and ranking as the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the 13th highest-grossing film of all time, the highest-grossing film of 2013. Since its release, it’s spawned short films, video games, and a Broadway adaptation, and a whole generation of children who will sing “Let It Go” at the drop of a hat.

Frozen 2 will be released in theaters on November 22, 2019.