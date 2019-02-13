Disney is not letting go of the Frozen franchise anytime soon. The House of Mouse debuted the first trailer for Frozen 2, the highly anticipated follow-up to the 2013 mega-hit. In the sequel, Elsa, Anna, and Olaf return for a brand new adventure in Arendelle. Watch the Frozen 2 trailer below.

Frozen 2 Trailer

There’s not much to glean about the plot for Frozen 2 from this new teaser trailer. Elsa is riding the waves! Kristoff and Sven are galloping toward…something! A bedraggled-looking Anna is taking a leap of faith! But there’s no question that things look serious for our heroes of Arendelle, even if it’s uncertain what foe they’re facing. They appear to have traveled to a new land covered in fall foliage, or Arendelle has found itself covered in leaves instead of snow. But we do get a glimpse of a new female character (perhaps played by Evan Rachel Wood) as well as a sneak peek at one of the new songs from Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee return to direct Frozen 2 with Lee writing the script with Allison Schroeder. Not a whole lot is known about the sequel, but the film will reportedly still focus on Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell) in a sequel that is “bigger, more epic” than the first, Lee teased. “They’re going to go far out of Arendelle.” Other than, plot details are being kept tight under wraps, with only confirmation of returning cast members Menzel and Bell, as well as Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, and Disney regular Alan Tudyk. New cast members include Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown in undisclosed roles.

The first Frozen was a massive hit, earning $1.276 billion worldwide and ranking as the highest-grossing animated film of all time, the 13th highest-grossing film of all time, the highest-grossing film of 2013. Since its release, it’s spawned short films, video games, and a Broadway adaptation, and of course, a whole generation of children who know and will sing every word to “Let It Go.” But can the pop culture phenomenon of the first translate to a sequel? We’ll have to see.

Frozen 2 will be released in theaters on November 22, 2019.