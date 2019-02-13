Disney released the Frozen 2 teaser trailer today, giving us our first look at the highly anticipated sequel to the 2013 mega-hit. Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and Olaf (Josh Gad) return in what looks to be an epic and action-packed sequel, as our heroes venture beyond the Kingdom of Arendelle for the first time.

What could take them outside of the snow-covered kingdom we’ve come to know and love? Why does everyone look so serious? And just who are those two new characters we glimpse in the first trailer? We’ll try to figure all that and more in our Frozen 2 teaser trailer breakdown. Leaf it to me! (I’m sorry.)

There’s no snow glowing white on the mountain tonight in the first shot from the Frozen 2 trailer, but not a footprint can be seen as Elsa stands isolated at the shore of a torrential ocean. The waves look stunning in this shot, almost photorealistic — which looks a bit at odds with Elsa and her big eyes and head, but it makes for a gorgeous first look at the film.

Elsa seems to be training her ice powers at this shore, running into the water, only for the waves to break and throw her back to shore. But she seems oddly determined, and the stormy setting of the scene suggests that something more serious is afoot.

Does anyone else get Ariel in The Little Mermaid vibes from this? I wouldn’t put it past Disney to put an Easter egg referencing one of their most beloved animated films in Frozen 2 — just compare the rock to the one that Ariel sits on at the end of her grand reprise of “Part of Your World.”

I have nothing to add about this, I just wanted to include it because it looks insanely cool.

Now here’s where the trailer gets juicy: What are these strange crystal-like objects hovering around Anna’s room, and why is Anna so distressed at the sight of them? Their purple shading indicate that they’re not connected to Elsa’s powers. Perhaps this is what sparks Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff’s journey into the foliage-covered kingdom.

Our first glimpse of Kristoff! The goofy love interest is in full-on action mode, with his trusty reindeer Sven leading the charge of other reindeers against…something. We don’t know!

Things are looking dire for Anna. She clutches some brown satchel or package in her hands while she huddles at the bottom of a cliff. Her hair is down and her dress is torn — this shot likely takes place further in the film, sometime into their adventure outside of Arendelle. Somehow Anna gets separated from the group, or perhaps they all get separated.

Leap of faith! Also I take back what I said about Anna’s hair, she’s still got a braid crown here, but in a looser fashion to show that she’s an independent woman on an adventure.

At this part of the trailer, we hear our first sneak peek at one of the potential new songs that Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez composed for Frozen 2, though it’s only Menzel’s soft vocalizing as action-packed scenes flash by. Here, Elsa is defending Olaf against some dangerous magical mist. Our first hint at the sequel’s Big Bad, perhaps? Maybe Elsa will be going up against a fellow magically-powered being.

But before we dive into what powers may or may not be in this film, we have our first glimpse of two new characters shown in this trailer. A young girl in a tunic and pants who seems to have a connection to the man who flies out of a pile of leaves. We know that Evan Rachel Wood and Sterling K. Brown have been cast in undisclosed roles in Frozen 2 — could this be the character voiced by Wood? Better yet, could the introduction of this (seemingly) spunky female character suggest that Frozen 2 will be fulfilling the fervent fan wish of Elsa to get a girlfriend? Some theorize that these two characters are Elsa and Anna’s parents in a flashback because of the similar appearance with the new girl and Anna — which would suggest that Elsa’s powers were passed down. It’s all possible.

Here’s our best look at the other new character, whose face remains obscured by motion and leaves. But this blonde young man seems to have a power of controlling leaves, which suggests that he has a similar seasonal magic power to Elsa’s ice powers.

Josh Gad’s hinted that the poster for the film contained a hidden message, which has led to the theory that Frozen 2 will have to do with the four seasons and possibly feature three new characters with spring magic, summer magic and autumn magic. Perhaps Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff’s quest is to find other people like Elsa with these seasonal powers.