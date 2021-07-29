If you’re as excited for Free Guy as we are, then today’s a good day. 20th Century Studios released a clip from the upcoming NPC comedy as well as a behind-the-scenes peek at what it’s like to live in Taika Waititi’s world as an actor.

Trust me when I say you’re going to love this.

The trailers have already given us a good glimpse of the tone of the movie along with some of their extracurricular marketing. In a hilariously strange video, both Waititi and star Ryan Reynolds as Korg from Thor: Ragnarok and Deadpool, respectively, reacted to the most recent trailer suggesting that anything goes in this world.

The new behind-the-scenes clip of Waititi working his improv magic on set as the film’s villain, Antwan, confirms this.

It’s Waititi’s World, We’re Just Living In It

Jodie Comer flat out calls him a “genius” for his on-the-fly comedy skills, admitting she’d actively come to set on days she wasn’t needed just to watch him work. “Taika Waititi takes an already funny script,” said director and producer Shawn Levy, “and is riffing on a level that is freaking sublime.”

It’ll be interesting to see Waititi play a villain, particularly in this context. Oddly (or appropriately?) enough, he’s giving me major J.P. vibes from Grandma’s Boy only somehow…less weird. Though, the jury may still be out on that one.

“Just Take It Off!”

The clip that was released yesterday by 20th Century Studios definitely shows off a bit more of the mechanics of Guy’s world, including a particularly disturbing misunderstanding of sorts? We also get to see Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) and Joe Keery (Stranger Things) as Mouser and Keys, respectively, as their in-game avatars. Like I mentioned in the beginning, this clip really sets the tone for what we can expect from Free Guy, and Ambudkar and Keery are clearly in good company with Reynolds and Waititi.

In the scene, the two have entered the game in an attempt to coerce Guy to…give up his skin?

I’ll be the first to admit I’m a fairly new gamer, all things considered. That being said, I’ve seen enough horror movies to fuel a small haunted town and was absolutely delighted to watch Mouser and Keys demand Guy just take off his skin and give it back.

Free Guy will hit theatres on August 13.