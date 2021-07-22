Free Guy has been “coming soon” since the beginning of time. At least that’s what it feels like, given this movie’s initial 2020 release date was delayed three times. But the wait is finally (almost) over, with the Ryan Reynolds-led comedy actually coming to theaters in a mere three weeks.

The movie has a wild concept, ripe for Ryan Reynolds’ self aware comedy stylings. Reynolds stars as Guy, a bank teller whose life is disrupted by a very disturbing revelation — he’s not actually real. Guy is an NPC (non-playable character) in an open-world video game called Free City, which is about to be shut down by its creators. So in a race to stop his world from literally ending, and also make himself the hero of his own story, Guy embarks on an insane action-packed adventure. The villainous force he’s up against is played by none other than the hilarious Taika Waititi. The film also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery and Camille Kostek.

The film also promises to have a ton of fun cameos, from both celebrities and YouTube gamers. Not to mention the many video game references sure to be woven in, especially given writer Zak Penn’s previous work on Ready Player One. Night At The Museum and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy helms Free Guy, with a script written by Penn and Matt Liebermann.

We’ve all seen the trailer a million times at this point, so the closest thing to new footage we can bring you is the latest buzz from critics who’ve had a chance to check out the movie. Here is what people are saying about Free Guy.

I was extremely skeptical heading into #FreeGuy – heading out, I was a huge fan. One of the freshest-feeling, genuinely funny, and surprisingly moving big-budget adventure movies in years. Ryan Reynolds is great, of course, but watch out for Joe Keery and Jodie Comer. Stars. pic.twitter.com/QD6T5EL5NT — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) July 22, 2021

FREE GUY is the best video game movie ever made. PERIOD! Still, even non-gamers will be entertained. Funny & surprising earnest it harnesses every aspect of gaming culture: The Good, The Bad, The Hilarious, & The Ugly. Also, gimme more movies with Joe Kerry he killed it! — ?Jacqueline? (@THATJacqueline) July 22, 2021

#FreeGuy is such a blast. I laughed throughout, the action was so over-the-top, there's so many little Easter egg nods to gamer behaviors, and the cast rules. I'm looking forward to watching this one again with a big crowd. I'm going to think twice when I come across NPCs now. — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) July 22, 2021

#FreeGuy is the most fun I’ve had watching a movie all year. Wildly entertaining & hilarious from beginning to end. It deserves to be seen on the big screen, not only for the spectacular visuals but for the plethora of surprises throughout. It’s Truman Show meets Ready Player One pic.twitter.com/X9Vec5tluj — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) July 22, 2021

Happy to report @VancityReynolds and @ShawnLevyDirect's team up on #FreeGuy is awesome. It's a fun and feel good movie that had me smiling beginning to end. Also the movie has a surprise or two that legit made my jaw drop. See it as soon as you can so you can avoid spoilers. pic.twitter.com/uCqq22ANQ9 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) July 22, 2021

#FreeGuy is so much fun. Utterly enjoyable! Taika Waititi is the best bad guy ever! Take note Hollywood! Get ready to ship Jodie Comer and Ryan Reynolds. Props to Shawn Levy for the best use ever of Mariah Carey's Fantasy!! pic.twitter.com/PDR60MhS9r — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) July 22, 2021

#FreeGuy is everything I'd hoped for, and then some. @ShawnLevyDirect & @VancityReynolds have created a universe that's bitingly satirical & heartwarmingly hilarious. I loved this movie & cannot wait to see it again, bc there are moments that will absolutely KILL w/ an audience. pic.twitter.com/jfRNYg8fvf — Mike Reyes (@MrControversy83) July 22, 2021

??#FreeGuy is a joy & will be a hit. A video game movie that actually makes you feel like you're in a VG. RR is the movie equiv of Ted Lasso (glass half full, full of fab one liners & so darn likable). Jodi Comer is a movie star (ahem Marvel). CLEVER & ORIGINAL! SURPRISES GALORE! pic.twitter.com/UIspkJjVLR — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) July 22, 2021

FREE GUY: Shawn Levy fills the frame with action and hilarious visual comedy. Ryan Reynolds slays as a zippy NPC gone rogue. It's a wildly fun–tho sometimes glitchy–experience. My full review will be coming soon to IGN! — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) July 22, 2021

The reviews for Free Guy are overwhelmingly positive, with critics raving about the over-the-top action, exciting Easter eggs, and hilarious performances. It sounds like the film also has many surprises in store for its viewers but even so, praise for Free Guy isn’t universal.

Looking at all the rave #FreeGuy reactions rolling in, and I feel like an extreme outlier b/c I just wasn't feeling it. Is it because I'm not a gamer? Did the refs go over my head? Would love to hear from more non-gamers when the movie rolls out. — Marah Eakin (@marahe) July 22, 2021

Free Guy is sort of like if the Dark Quiet Death episode of Mythic Quest had big explosions and was way dumber — Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) July 22, 2021

So is Free Guy the best video game ever made or just another dumb action-comedy blockbuster? We’ll have to find out when Free Guy opens in theaters on August 13, 2021.