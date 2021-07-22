free guy trailer new

Free Guy has been “coming soon” since the beginning of time. At least that’s what it feels like, given this movie’s initial 2020 release date was delayed three times. But the wait is finally (almost) over, with the Ryan Reynolds-led comedy actually coming to theaters in a mere three weeks.

The movie has a wild concept, ripe for Ryan Reynolds’ self aware comedy stylings. Reynolds stars as Guy, a bank teller whose life is disrupted by a very disturbing revelation — he’s not actually real. Guy is an NPC (non-playable character) in an open-world video game called Free City, which is about to be shut down by its creators. So in a race to stop his world from literally ending, and also make himself the hero of his own story, Guy embarks on an insane action-packed adventure. The villainous force he’s up against is played by none other than the hilarious Taika Waititi. The film also stars Jodie Comer, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Joe Keery and Camille Kostek.

The film also promises to have a ton of fun cameos, from both celebrities and YouTube gamers. Not to mention the many video game references sure to be woven in, especially given writer Zak Penn’s previous work on Ready Player One. Night At The Museum and Stranger Things director Shawn Levy helms Free Guy, with a script written by Penn and Matt Liebermann.

We’ve all seen the trailer a million times at this point, so the closest thing to new footage we can bring you is the latest buzz from critics who’ve had a chance to check out the movie. Here is what people are saying about Free Guy.

The reviews for Free Guy are overwhelmingly positive, with critics raving about the over-the-top action, exciting Easter eggs, and hilarious performances. It sounds like the film also has many surprises in store for its viewers but even so, praise for Free Guy isn’t universal.

So is Free Guy the best video game ever made or just another dumb action-comedy blockbuster? We’ll have to find out when Free Guy opens in theaters on August 13, 2021.

