Free Guy Release Date, Trailer and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

After being delayed over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the video game-inspired action comedy Free Guy is finally coming to theaters this summer. Ryan Reynolds stars in the blockbuster movie from Real Steel director Shawn Levy, and we’ve got everything you need to know about the upcoming movie right here.

Free Guy Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

Free Guy was originally meant to be released last year, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now slated for a theatrical release on August 13, 2021. As of now, 20th Century Studios will be sending the movie exclusively to theaters on that date, and it won’t be released on streaming until after its theatrical run is finished.

What is Free Guy?

Inspired by wildly violent open-world video games like Grand Theft Auto, Free Guy follows a non-playable background character in a video game who is suddenly awoken from his daily bank teller routine and tasked with saving his video game world from being destroyed. It’s like The Truman Show meets Wreck-It Ralph with some of Last Action Hero and The Matrix thrown in for good measure. So there’s a lot going on here, but in a fun blockbuster kind of way.

Free Guy Synopsis

Here’s the synopsis for Free Guy:

In “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy Director, Crew, and More

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy, who previously helmed the entire Night at the Museum franchise and the robot boxing movie Real Steel, as well as the comedies The Internship and Date Night. Levy is also an executive producer and director on Stranger Things. The script is written by Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles, Scoob!) and Zak Penn (The Avengers, X2: X-Men United). For his part, Levy hopes the movie reflects a lot about how we lived in 2020:

“It’s like all of us have felt stuck in a loop, and all of us have felt like a background character in someone else’s story. And this idea of, like, stop living in the background, or notice the person in the background. Empathize with the person in the background. That’s a big part of the themes that play in this movie, and while they’re called NPCs, non-player characters and it’s set in a video game, the movie is really not about video games as much as it is about being a person in the world and how you choose to live.”

Ryan Reynolds is also a producer on the movie, and he thinks it’s the best film he’s made yet. Reynolds said previously:

“I do think it’s the best moviemaking experience that I’ve ever had easily, but also I think [it’s] the best movie I’ve ever done. You know, it’s the most pertinent to our times, in that sense. Where I feel Deadpool was like a movie that was pertinent to the comic book culture when it came out, this really, to me, speaks to a broader kind of spectrum of where we are in the world, and not only that, but how we are in the world. I think that’s one of the reasons I think it’s my favorite movie.”

Free Guy also comes with a score by Christophe Becke, who composed the music for Frozen, WandaVision, and Edge of Tomorrow, just to name a few.

Free Guy Cast

Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as the film’s main character, a video game bank teller named Guy, and of course he brings all of his sarcastic charm with him. Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) plays the badass video game character Molotov Girl, who breaks Guy from his background character routine. She also portrays Millie, the gamer who controls her in the real world.

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi (What We Do in the Shadows, Thor: Ragnarok) plays the douchebag video game creator who is trying to shut the whole thing down for some reason. This should be a fun role for Waititi to play around with, and there will apparently be roughly 20 minutes of alternate jokes he improvised on set that will be cut into a special feature for the movie’s home video release.

Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) all have supporting roles in the movie. There will also be cameo appearances by YouTube gaming personalities such as Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, DanTDM and LazarBeam. If you’re older than 25, you’re probably not going to recognize any of those people, but there are apparently other cameos from famous faces that you will enjoy a lot more, but we won’t ruin those here.

Free Guy Trailer