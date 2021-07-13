(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

Miles Morales is Getting a 10th Anniversary Makeover

Storyboard artist Chase Conley has revealed the new look he’s working on for Miles Morales in honor of the character’s 10th anniversary in Marvel Comics. Taking some cues from the character’s appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the updated design incorporates a hoodie and sneakers into the new look, which help give the character “a different silhouette.”

Richard E. Grant Wanted a Muscle Suit for Classic Loki

Scene stealer Richard E. Grant couldn’t be more thrilled to have played Classic Loki on Marvel’s Loki series. However, there was something the actor would have preferred to have as part of his wardrobe that simply didn’t happen. Speaking to Collider, Grant explained that he wanted the muscles from the classic Marvel Comics art. The actor said:

“They sent me the costume design with my face on it. It was the classic Loki of the Jack Kirby illustrations of the ’60s and it was a fantastic muscle suit. As you can see, I’m born without any. When I got to Atlanta and I said, ‘So where’s the muscle suit that I get into before I get into the green tights?’ They said, ‘What muscle suit?’ And I said, ‘Well, like the drawings.’ They said, ‘No. We don’t have one for you.’ And I said, ‘Well, I don’t have any muscles to fill this out.’ And they said, ‘Ah, don’t worry about that.’ And I said, ‘I do worry about that.’ And I’m still worrying about that, and I’m still grouching about it because I wanted those muscles.”

I think we probably all want muscles like Classic Loki, but sometimes it just isn’t in the cards.

Mark Ruffalo Didn’t Get an Avengers Cast Tattoo

Scarlett Johansson paid a virtual visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about Black Widow, working with David Harbour, and more. She also talked about how the original Avengers have a group tattoo, but Mark Ruffalo simply couldn’t be convinced to join in the ritual, no matter how hard they all tried to convince him. Also, someone needs to teach Scarlett Johansson how to say “swag.”

Marvel Refused Archival Stan Lee Cameo in The Simpsons Short

The Simpsons recently debuted a Marvel-themed short on Disney+ featuring Loki, and it includes dozens of Easter eggs referencing the movies and comics. However, there was one thing that Marvel said couldn’t be featured in the short, and that was an archival cameo by Stan Lee that would have used old recordings from previous guest appearances. Showrunner Al Jean explained to ComicBook.com:

“It wasn’t a joke. We just thought, ‘Oh, we have Stan Lee audio from when he was on our show, could we cameo him in?’ And they said that their policy is he doesn’t cameo now that he’s passed away, which is a completely understandable policy.”

Tom Hiddleston Talks Loki, What If…?, and More

Tom Hiddleston virtually stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they talked about working on Marvel’s Loki series. The conversation also turned to Marvel’s What If…? animated series, playing tennis with Owen Wilson, and more.

Black Widow Trailer Footage That Isn’t in the Movie

If you watched the trailers and TV spots for Marvel’s Black Widow over and over again, then you probably noticed that there’s some footage and dialogue that didn’t end up in the movie. Comic Book Resources has a breakdown of the various clips and lines that were featured in the marketing but somehow ended up cut. We know that there’s plenty of Red Guardian footage that remains to be seen, so hopefully some deleted scenes make it to home video.

Which Characters Could Form the Dark Avengers?

Now that Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus) has recruited both John Walker (Wyatt Russell) and Yelena Bolova (Florence Pugh) for her mysterious team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this video imagines what other characters could end up being part of the team known as Dark Avengers. It should come as no surprise that they’re all motivated by the death of someone significant in their life.

Marvel Gives Variant Lokis Character Posters

Marvel Studios has given the most prominent Loki variants their own character posters. Richard E. Grant, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, a digital alligator, and the latest Loki variant played by Tom Hiddleston all get the spotlight. We wanted to let Alligator Loki shine here, but you can see the rest of the character posters in Marvel’s Twitter feed.

Deadpool and Korg React to Free Guy

Finally, in some impressive synergy between 20th Century Studios and Disney, the latest promotion for Free Guy involves Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool and Taika Waititi as Korg from Thor: Ragnarok reacting to the film’s trailer. This undoubtedly has to be the most expensive reaction video ever, but it’s a fun way to promote Free Guy, even if it feels a little desperate. Either way, it’s the first actual crossover between Deadpool and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.