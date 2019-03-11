Captain Marvel isn’t just special because it’s the first female-led superhero movie from Marvel Studios. And it’s not just special because the huge box office haul from last weekend is making sad little fanboys cry while holding their blankies. It has a very touching opening tribute to Stan Lee, the legendary Marvel Comics creator who sadly passed away last year. However, the Stan Lee cameo in Captain Marvel won’t be the last time we get to see the comic book icon on the big screen.

ET Online caught up with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, and he didn’t hesitate to confirm that fans will see Stan Lee make an appearance in Avengers: Endgame. The superhero sequel arrives in theaters late next month, and surely it’ll include another cameo that brings a smile to the faces of fans. Much like Stan Lee’s appearance in Captain Marvel, it’ll be a little more bittersweet than most of the previous cameos, but it’ll still warm our hearts.

Even though Avengers: Endgame will be the culmination of the first 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it won’t mark the end of Stan Lee’s cameos in Marvel movies. Feige was also asked whether fans can look forward to an appearance from Lee in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Thankfully, Kevin Feige confirmed as much:

“We shot a couple of others, so we’re coming up on the last of them, yes.”

More than likely Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the final Stan Lee cameo in a Marvel Studios movie. We don’t know of any other productions that could have been able to shoot a cameo, mostly because we don’t officially know what Marvel has on their slate to follow Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home. While we’ve heard rumblings of projects like a Black Widow movie, the troubled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the debut of The Eternals, Marvel has said they won’t make any official announcements until after Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters this summer.

Once the Stan Lee cameos are all finished, Marvel movies will obviously continue, but they’ll certainly be missing that cheeky little appearance that always makes everyone laugh. I wouldn’t be surprised if Marvel Studios figured out a way to sneak in Stan Lee somewhere in the background though, not unlike how Netflix’s Marvel shows used images of him in the background of their shows as a decorated police captain.

We’ll miss you, Stan Lee.