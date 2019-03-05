The fate of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains up in the air. We know it’ll happen eventually…we just don’t know when. Or how. Ever since James Gunn was fired from the franchise, fans have been wondering just how Marvel plans to keep things going. According to Guardians actor (and brother of James Gunn) Sean Gunn, things will eventually work themselves out. Somehow.

Last year, shit really hit the fan for the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. James Gunn, the man responsible for the first two (excellent) Guardians movies was fired after old, highly offensive tweets resurfaced. Rather than wait it out and not panic, Disney decided to immediately fire Gunn instead. As a result, pre-production on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was shut down, and everyone was left wondering what the hell would happen next.

Fans, and the cast, all petitioned for Gunn to be re-hired, but Disney refused to relent. Since then, we’ve all been left unsure who would make the film, and when. We know that Marvel and Disney still plans to use Gunn’s script, we just don’t know when the movie will finally get off the ground. But according to Sean Gunn, we just need to ride this out.

During the red carpet for Captain Marvel this week, the actor – who plays Kraglin in the franchise, and also serves as the on-set stand in for Rocket Raccoon – told Variety that he’s confident the film will deliver the goods:

“I don’t know exactly how that’s all gonna work…but I feel like we are going to make the third movie, I’m excited to make it, I think it’s a disservice to the fans if we didn’t make it and I know the people who worked on the Guardians movies are really a family, and we’re gonna come together and make the best movie we can regardless of who’s in charge. … I just have this feeling everything’s gonna work itself out.”

This is more or less in line with what star Chris Pratt said last month, proclaiming: “We’re gonna deliver the movie. We’re gonna give the fans what they deserve…It’s in the nature of the Guardians of the Galaxy to get the job done, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

I still think Disney and Marvel could’ve solved their problems if they had just hired James Gunn back, but that ship has long since sailed. Gunn is now directing Suicide Squad 2 instead.