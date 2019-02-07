James Gunn may not be directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but he’ll still have a hand in shaping its destiny. It’s been mentioned a few times before, but Chris Pratt has confirmed that James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script will be used for the new movie. He also describes this script as “off the chain,” because that’s the way cool bros like Chris Pratt talk. Gnarly!

By now, you know the story: James Gunn, director of two of Marvel’s best movies – Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – got into hot water when some people dug up some admittedly terrible tweets the director sent out years ago. The tweets were intended to be jokes, but they were incredibly tasteless. And while Gunn had previously addressed this tasteless humor, and apologized for it in the past, he also never deleted the tweets. After a PR firestorm, Disney decided to fire Gunn from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But here’s the thing: Gunn had just turned in a script for the film, and was gearing up for pre-production.

Since then, Guardians 3 has been on hold. And while it’s been mentioned here and there that Gunn’s script would likely be used, we now have our most definitive confirmation yet. It comes from franchise star Chris Pratt, who told MTV News that Gunn’s script will be used, and that “It’s off the chain, it’s so good.” Off the chain, you say? Radical! Pratt added: “Well, I love James and I’m loyal to James…[and] we’re gonna deliver the movie. We’re gonna give the fans what they deserve…It’s in the nature of the Guardians of the Galaxy to get the job done, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Pratt and the entire Guardians cast stood behind Gunn when he was fired, and even signed an open letter pledging their support, and hoping against hope that Disney might reconsider and give Gunn the job back. Disney’s Bob Iger reportedly met with Gunn to discuss the situation, but held fast to his decision, and declared definitively that Gunn would not be returning.

Of course, this whole thing seems a bit silly when you take into account that Gunn’s script is still being used. If Gunn isn’t worthy of directing the film in Disney’s eyes, why would they bother using his script? I’m sure the answer lies within contractual obligations, but really, I still feel bitter that this happened at all. Gunn’s tweets were unquestionably terrible and offensive, but they were also clearly meant to be jokes – however unfunny they may have been. It would’ve been wise for Disney to reconsider, or even wait a while to see how public reaction played out. Instead, they pulled the trigger, and refused to take it back.

Now the question remains: who will direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? No one knows. Fans were hoping that Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, might take over. But Waititi declined, saying, “For me, those are James’ films. Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films, would be like going into someone’s house and saying, ‘Hey, I’m your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now.’ It feels kind of awkward.”