The long-delayed Snowpiercer series is finally arriving at TNT this month, and one final trailer has arrived for the show inspired by Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 adaptation of Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s graphic novel Le Transperceneige.

Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting) and Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind) as passengers on a train that runs in perpetual motion around a world that has become a frozen wasteland. The train has a social class hierarchy within, which makes for plenty of tension. Though there’s some chatter of a revolution forming at the train where the lower-class passengers reside, the primary focus of this new series isDaveed Diggs’ character solving a murder. So it’s Murder on the Apocalypse Express.

Final Snowpiercer Trailer

Weirdly enough, this new Snowpiercer TV series isn’t actually a reboot of the movie, but it takes place roughly eight years before the events of the Bong Joon-ho film. There are also a handful of graphic novels that take place before the series, in between the series and the movie, and after the movie.

However, the setting of this particular TV adaptation feels like it would remove a lot of the tension since we know there’s a future story for this train and the revolution teased here clearly doesn’t accomplish much. Granted, there are new characters that we might come to care about, but our concern for them doesn’t seem as immediate when we know what’s going to happen down the road. Since this series takes inspiration from the graphic novel as well as the movie, maybe there are some intriguing new details that will make it work.

In addition to Diggs and Connelly leading the series, Snowpiercer stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Jaylin Fletcher. The series is executive produced by Graeme Manson, who also serves as showrunner.

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

Snowpiercer arrives on TNT starting on May 17, 2020.