TNT’s Snowpiercer series has been torturously making its way to the small screen for five years, barreling through losing its original showrunner, the director of its pilot, and bouncing across networks like a pinball. So you’d be forgiven if, among all of that chaos, you completely forgot that this show is not a remake of Bong Joon-ho’s 2013 movie, but is in fact set in the same universe as that film. (Hopefully you’ll extend me the same forgiveness, because this feels like brand new information to me.)

But the film and TV projects aren’t the only stories in the Snowpiercer universe. Titan Comics has unveiled an official Snowpiercer timeline which lays out where the film and TV show fall in the overall story, and where they slot in with the events of the multiple comics that also take place in this universe. Check it out below.

Official Snowpiercer Timeline

In celebration of the upcoming TV series, Titan Comics is publishing brand new softcover editions of the graphic novel trilogy that inspired Bong Joon-ho’s movie. They also have an active prequel comic trilogy happening right now set around the time of the extinction event that ushered in the era of the perpetual motion train/caste system, with the second installment set to be published in August 2020. (The third part of the prequel, titled “Annihilation,” is scheduled to arrive in stores in June of 2021.)

