Emergency Podcast: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Trailer Reaction and Discussion
Posted on Friday, April 12th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
This is /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta and joining me are managing editor Jacob Hall, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We talk about the newly announced title for Star Wars Episode 9, the revelations from the presentation at Star Wars Celebration, our reaction and breakdown of the trailer, our concerns on the teased Palpatine reveal and speculation on the title and much more. Join us and geek out about Star Wars!
Opening Banter: It’s day one of Star Wars Celebration, guys!
In The News:
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer: J.J. Abrams Returns to a Galaxy Far, Far Away
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer Breakdown
- Star Wars Episode 9 Title Revealed: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- What Does the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ Title Mean for Rey, Kylo Ren, and the Story at Large?
- Everything We Learned About Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker From the Star Wars Celebration Panel
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: How Could Emperor Palpatine Be Back?
- How Did the Death Star Survive to Appear in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is Apparently Bringing Back the Emperor, and That Feels Like a Mistake
Other Articles Mentioned:
