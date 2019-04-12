This is /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta and joining me are managing editor Jacob Hall, and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We talk about the newly announced title for Star Wars Episode 9, the revelations from the presentation at Star Wars Celebration, our reaction and breakdown of the trailer, our concerns on the teased Palpatine reveal and speculation on the title and much more. Join us and geek out about Star Wars!

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).



Opening Banter: It’s day one of Star Wars Celebration, guys!

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: