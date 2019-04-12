Very little is known about the plot of Star Wars: Episode 9, the third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the final installment of the Skywalker saga. But despite the veil of secrecy that has shrouded the production, we have at last learned one thing: the title.

Yep, the new Star Wars film is titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But what could it mean? What implications does it have for this universe? We’ll find out soon enough.

In any case, it certainly took long enough for this title reveal. The title of Star Wars: The Force Awakens was revealed 14 months before the film’s release, while Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s title was announced 11 months before release. With only eight months to go before Episode 9‘s release, we were long overdue.

Star Wars saga star Mark Hamill compared the production of this entry to “being in the CIA,” for how secret it was, so it’s no wonder the title managed to stay under wraps. But a few plot details have leaked out regardless. The film will take place roughly one year after the events of The Last Jedi, star John Boyega recently confirmed, making it the largest time jump in the new trilogy. But other than a few rumors about the plot of the film, we know very little about Star Wars Episode 9.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver will be joined by series newcomers Keri Russell, Matt Smith, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Naomi Ackie. Billy Dee Williams is set to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, while Carrie Fisher will return as Leia Organa through archival and unreleased footage.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and is set to fly into theaters on December 20, 2019.