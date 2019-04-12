Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams revealed the first look at the Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker teaser poster at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago Friday. The teaser poster gives us a peek at the highly anticipated third installment of the Star Wars sequel trilogy and the last film in the Skywalker Saga.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is one of the most anticipated films of the year, and one that promises to wrap up a decades-long saga that began back with A New Hope in 1977. J.J. Abrams is back to direct Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, returning to the new trilogy that he kickstarted with 2015’s The Force Awakens and which Rian Johnson brought to new heights with 2017’s The Last Jedi. But now we’re reaching the end of an era, which star Oscar Isaac confirmed will be a bittersweet finale to the long-running Skywalker Saga.

“It is the end of the entire Skywalker saga. Nine stories. This is the culmination of the thing. I think what J.J.[Abrams] has done, and really the whole Lucasfilm team, is going to be incredibly fulfilling. It’s also special for us because you get to learn a lot more things about these characters,” Isaac recently said.

Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Adam Driver will be joined by series newcomers Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Naomi Ackie for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Billy Dee Williams is set to reprise his role as Lando Calrissian, while Carrie Fisher will return as Leia Organa through archival and unreleased footage.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20, 2019.