If you love the plethora of comedy material available on Netflix, and you love the fashion advice of Queer Eye co-host Tan France, then you’re going to live Netflix’s latest web series.

Dressing Funny features Tan France doing what he does best with some of the funniest people with projects on Netflix. John Muleny, Ali Wong, Nick Kroll, Pete Davidson, Tina Fey, and more all partake in some fashion fun with the Queer Eye guru, and you might be surprised how sexy things get. Watch the Dressing Funny trailer for more.

Dressing Funny Trailer

This isn’t your traditional Netflix series, but instead, this is the first social series created specifically for the Netflix Is a Joke comedy sector of the streaming service. (Meanwhile, Netflix already introduced their first social series ever with those Stories from Our Future that were originally meant to be Black Mirror shorts). Episodes run between 10 and 15 minutes and will be available through Netflix’s main YouTube and all Netflix is a Joke social channels including Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The first episode of Dressing Funny is available today, and it features comedy genius John Mulaney. Watch it here:

A new episode of Dressing Funny will be released every few days, and here’s what you can expect throughout the summer:

John Mulaney – Friday 6/21

Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg – Monday 6/24

Ali Wong – Thursday 6/27

Miranda Sings – Thursday 7/4

Tina Fey and Rachel Dratch – Thursday 7/11

Pete Davidson Thursday – 7/18

This social series feels like an extension of what Tan France did before with Netflix’s Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj:

That video racked up over 1.5 million views, so it’s easy to see why Netflix is interested in having a whole web series dedicated to Tan France dressing comedians in some stylish clothes. He’ll surely make sure they’re wearing a French tuck the next time they get on stage.

Tan France also gave some of his signature fashion advice outside of Netflix with a stop by Saturday Night Live:

Yes, that’s Pete Davidson getting some advice from Tan France back in March of 2018. So that means he got to spend two sessions with the fashion guru, and that’s simply not fair when there are millions out there who haven’t gotten to spend a single second with him.

Anyway, there will be plenty more Tan France to go around with the fourth season of Queer Eye recently announced for a debut next month. Plus, there’s already a season five order that will take The Fab Five to Philadelphia in 2020. So stay tuned for more.