Queer Eye has enjoyed quite the comeback since Netflix revived the documentary makeover series last year. The Fab Five have become a pop culture sensation with three seasons under their belt, and now Netflix has announced the fourth season will arrive with new Queer Eye episodes next month. But that’s not all…

Netflix hadn’t yet announced a renewal of Queer Eye for season four, but that news arrived in a press release (and on Instagram) today. The new season will be coming rather quickly too with a release date for all new episodes set for July 19. The show will remain in Kansas City for the new season, which is where The Fab Five found themselves for the first time in season three. However, the gang will soon be heading East for another new season.

Along with news of Queer Eye coming back this summer, Netflix also announced that a fifth season has already been ordered and will start production in Philadelphia later this month. However, we won’t see any of those episodes hit the streaming service until 2020.

If you haven’t seen the new edition of Queer Eye, you’re missing out on a wonderful, uplifting and touching series. All kinds of men and women get makeover advice from The Fab Five, giving them a new lease on life and inspiring them to be better. Antoni Porowski handles the food and wine, Bobby Berk takes care of interior design, Jonathan Van Ness is responsible for grooming (and brings the most energy and pop culture references), Karamo Brown touches on culture and self-care, and Tan France is the fashion expert.

Each episode has the Fab Five not only makeover someone’s house and style, but they also make a personal connection, often resulting in tears being shed. They’ve helped people make connections with family that they’ve been putting off, choose exciting new paths in their life, and even improve businesses. It’s probably the best reality television show out there right now.

The Emmy Award-winning Queer Eye returns ready to transform the stylistically challenged and into hip and happening savants at the hands of the Fab Five. Now in its fourth season, Queer Eye’s fearless ambassadors of taste return to Kansas City to bring their infectious brand of self-love, confidence and encouragement to a whole new roster of heroes.

Queer Eye returns to Netflix with season four on July 19, 2019.