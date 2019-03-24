For all the kids who watched Nickelodeon’s younger-skewing programming from Nick Jr. anytime from the year 2000 through 2014, now is the time for your nostalgic moment.

The educational animated series Dora the Explorer has been turned into a live-action adventure film from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon. Transformers: The Last Knight star Isabela Moner is playing the titular adventurer in Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and even though her parents send her off on an adventure to experience public school for the first time, of course she gets caught up in the search for an ancient city. Watch the Dora the Explorer movie trailer below.

Dora the Explorer Movie Trailer

Honestly, this doesn’t look nearly as bad as I had anticipated. Sure, there are some goofy, immature jokes here and there, but Michael Peña‘s quick little bit about rave music is a solid joke. Plus, I love that they also made a bit of a gag about Dora’s unbridled enthusiasm and high energy from the original show, especially when she meets her cousin Diego (Jeff Wahlberg).

Otherwise, this feels like a middle school comedy mixed with Tomb Raider, for better or worse. But the idea of a high schooler being such a skilled adventurer, especially one who brings flares and knives to school without any malice aforethought, does bring some decent humor to the table.

But even so, this doesn’t feel quite as nostalgic to pull in the kids who grew up with the early days of Dora the Explorer, and it feels too childish for the kids who were only watching the series later in its run to have a desire to see it (because they’re getting too cool for that kiddie stuff now). Though I suppose there’s always movies needed for families to see in general.

James Bobin (The Muppets, Flight of the Conchords) directs Dora and the Lost City of Gold, and the cast includes Eugenio Derbez, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria, Adriana Barraza, Temuera Morrison, Jeff Wahlberg, Nicholas Coombe, Madeleine Madden. Plus, Danny Trejo is voicing Boots the monkey.

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora (Isabela Moner) for her most dangerous adventure ever – High School. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold arrives in theaters on August 2, 2019.