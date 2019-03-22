Believe it or not, that Dora the Explorer movie is arriving in theaters late this summer, and we’re about to get a glimpse of what we can expect when the first trailer drops this weekend during the Kids Choice Awards on Nickelodeon. But before the trailer even arrives for Dora and the Lost City of Gold, we’ve already got a perplexing piece of information about the adaptation of the animated series for kids.

Yesterday, along with the first theatrical posters for the Dora the Explorer movie, Machete star Danny Trejo confirmed that he’s providing the voice for Dora’s best animal friend Boots, a money who wears, you guessed it, a machete. Wait. I mean boots! He wears rain boots! But if you look at the Dora the Explorer movie posters, there are no boots to be found on this monkey.

Danny Trejo announced the news in a post on Twitter yesterday, and we couldn’t be more surprised by this. Boots is by no means a character who sounds anything remotely like Danny Trejo in the original animated series. Here’s an idea of Boots as a character from the original Nick Jr. show:

Boots basically sounds like he was voiced by a kid in the original series, but now he’s being voiced by a gruff Mexican American actor best known for playing a character who is a former Mexican Federale turned vigilante who kills people with a machete. That’s quite the change. But that’s not even the biggest change being made to the character.

Check out the two posters for Dora and the Lost City of Gold released yesterday:

As you can see, if you pay close attention to Boots on both of these posters, there are no damn boots on that monkey. Boots is famous for wearing boots. Is Swiper the Fox not even going to do any swiping in this movie too? Is there no decency in this world anymore? Obviously we’re just kidding. We know decency went out the window a long time ago.

Anyway, we probably shouldn’t get too upset about Boots not having any boots on his feet. Maybe this is an origin story where Boots actually finds the boots he’ll wear for the rest of his life. But what we should be mad about is the tagline for Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Because it says that “Explorer is her middle name.” But that’s a damn lie. Her middle name is “the” and I’ve had enough lies for the past few years that I’m not going to tolerate another one from Nickelodeon.

Dora the the Lost City of Gold stars Isabela Moner as Dora the Explorer, and the rest of the cast includes Eva Longoria as Elena, Temuera Morrison as Powell, Jeffrey Wahlberg as Diego, Michael Peña as Dora’s father, Pia Miller as Diego’s mother, Q’orianka Kilcher as Inca Princess Kawillaka, Eugenio Derbez as Alejandro Gutierrez, Adriana Barraza as Abuela Valerie, Madeleine Madden as Sammy, and Benicio Del Toro as Swiper.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold hits theaters on August 2, 2019. Come back for the trailer this weekend.