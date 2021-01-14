There’s a lot of anticipation for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen. That’s mostly because we’re entering a new era for the interconnected comic book franchises, but also because we haven’t seen a Marvel movie since Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019. When it comes to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the hype is particularly high before we’ve even seen a single frame because director Sam Raimi is at the helm, and according to Elizabeth Olsen, who is returning as Wanda Maximoff in the film, he’s doing some interesting things behind the camera.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already in production over in London, but shooting is currently on hiatus due to the recent lockdown in the United Kingdom because of the increased spread of the coronavirus pandemic. We’re not sure how far into production schedule they’ve gotten, or if this lockdown will end up having yet another impact on the film’s release in 2022, but Olsen has teased that Sam Raimi is really bringing a refreshing perspective to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Collider spoke with the Scarlet Witch actress in support of the upcoming WandaVision series on Disney+, which is said to directly tie into the events of the Doctor Strange sequel, and their conversation turned to what it’s like to work with Sam Raimi. Olsen said:

“He’s an incredible person to work with. He’s just such a unique human and I just think it’s fun getting to work with someone with such specific goals. And I love his use of camera and it’s definitely a use of camera that I’m not used to at all. So I guess that might answer your question!”

If you need a reminder of the kind of incredible things Sam Raimi can do behind the camera, here you go:

One major criticism about the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is that they often squash any unique visual style that comes from a filmmaker in favor of a look that fits into their formula. But it sounds like Marvel may be letting Sam Raimi bring the style that he’s so famous for into the Doctor Strange sequel, which is exactly why fans were so excited about him being hired to begin with. We want to see sudden extreme close-ups, the camera flying at heroes as fist or projectile POVs, maybe some extreme dutch angles (but not as many dutch angles as Kenneth Branagh did in Thor). Just let Sam Raimi do his thing!

As far as what else we can expect from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, your guess is as good as ours. Even Elizabeth Olsen wasn’t entirely sure what she was doing in the sequel when it was announced she would be an integral part of it, and even after she got the script, there are things that change throughout production. The actress recalled:

“We always are changing, right? Because we’re always giving notes and they are very kind to welcome opinions and thoughts, and so it’s always an evolution even while you’re filming. We definitely have a script, but when I was told I would be in it, I had no idea what it was gonna be. I just knew I was gonna be in Doctor Strange 2. And it wasn’t only until before we even went back to finish WandaVision during the pandemic that I found out what I am doing in Doctor Strange 2. [Laughs] But it’s kind of nice to not know! You just kind of trust everyone and then you bring your experience of the character to it and people welcome changes once you become more involved.”

In the meantime, WandaVision kicks off a whole new era for Marvel starting tomorrow on Disney+.