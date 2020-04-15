It’s more or less been common knowledge since February that Sam Raimi was going to be directing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to Doctor Strange. We even wrote about it back then. But now Raimi has gone ahead and confirmed the news himself, just in case you wanted even more proof that this was happening.

Raimi partook in a roundtable call yesterday to promote 50 States of Fright, his new horror series on Quibi. And during the course of the conversation, the inevitable subject of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came up. Specifically, it was pointed out that in Spider-Man 2, there’s a jokey reference to Strange when Daily Bugle J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) and Bugle employee Ted Hoffman (played by Raimi’s brother Ted Raimi) are trying to come up with a good name for Doctor Octopus. One of the names that Hoffman brings up is Doctor Strange, but Jameson replies that the name is already taken. End scene/joke.

During the roundtable interview, Raimi commented that he always liked Doctor Strange as a character, although not as much as Spider-Man. He also added that when that line came up in Spider-Man 2, he had no idea that he’d be directing a Doctor Strange movie someday – because how could he? Sam Raimi can’t see into the future, folks.

But by saying that, Raimi confirmed that yes, he’s directing the Doctor Strange sequel. Now we just have to sit back and hope that the Marvel machine lets Raimi work his Three Stooges-inspired magic, and doesn’t make him tone it all down for something predictable to fit a mold. Fingers crossed.