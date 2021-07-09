Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Release Date, Cast, and More

Doctor Strange debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2016, and Marvel Studios is finally giving the character a proper sequel. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will catch up with Stephen Strange after the Sorcerer Supreme got caught up in the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. But when is the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness release date? Find out that and everything we know about the sequel so far below.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Release Date And Where You Can Watch It

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally slated to be released in May 2021, but it was pushed back to November 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, production delays were impacted so much by the extended effects of the pandemic that it ended up being bumped again. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now slated to arrive in theaters on March 25, 2022.

What is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to Marvel’s 2016 film Doctor Strange. It’s one of the many interconnected franchises in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which have included superheroes such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and more.

In Doctor Strange, cocky but gifted neurosurgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was in a devastating car accident that derailed his career by ruining his steady hands. However, he gets a new lease on life when he learns about mystical arts that would allow him to heal himself and regain full control of his motor skills. In learning these skills from a powerful sorcerer called The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) and fellow sorcerer Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), he suddenly finds himself thrust into a war that is unfolding across multiple planes of existence and dimensions, threatening to destroy the Earth.

The events of the first movie lead to Doctor Strange becoming the Sorcerer Supreme, sworn protector of Earth and overseer of one of the three Sanctums that keep the planet shielded from the dangers of other dimensions. Since then, he’s helped The Avengers deal with the threat of Thanos by protecting and then sacrificing the Time Stone, one of the six Infinity Stones that can be used to exercise incredible power over the universe.

As of now, we’re not sure what Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will bring to the table with regards to the movie’s plot. However, the title does tease the introduction of the Marvel multiverse, various alternate timelines and universes that offer unique spins on the events and characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that has been teased in the Marvel Studios series Loki.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Synopsis



There is not an official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yet. However, the movie has been said to be the first horror movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with franchise star Benedict Cumberbatch saying the sequel takes “a crazy line into horror.” However, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has pulled back on those claims, describing the movie as a “big MCU film with scary sequences.” Okay!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Director, Crew, and More

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was originally going to be directed by Scott Derrickson. However, Derrickson left the project in January 2020 citing “creative differences” as the reason for his departure.

Spider-Man franchise director Sam Raimi was reported to take over directing duties on Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in February 2020, and the filmmaker confirmed the news in April 2020. Writer Jade Bartlett was said to have worked on the script, but Michael Waldron, the writer who also scripted the Marvel Studios series Loki for Disney+, ended up starting the script from scratch.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cast

Benedict Cumberbatch is returning as the titular character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Joining him will be Bendict Wong as Wong, a fellow Master of the Mystic Arts and Strange’s mentor and friend who aids him keeping mystical threats at bay. Rachel McAdams will also be returning as Christine Palmer, an emergency surgeon who struck a friendship and romance with Stephen Strange and even assisted him in a pivotal moment in the original Doctor Strange.

Chiwetel Ejiofor will be reprising his role as Karl Mordo, a sorcerer and a former member of the Masters of the Mystic Arts who was once an ally of The Ancient One and mentor to Doctor Strange. But the events of the first movie left him disillusioned with his loyalty to The Ancient One, and a credits scene from the first movie found him embarking on a quest to steal mystical power from other sorcerers, proclaiming that there were simply too many of them in the world, something that will likely carry through in this sequel

New characters in the Doctor Strange franchise will be Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, having recently discovered her true form as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel series WandaVision. In addition, Xochitl Gomez will make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as America Chavez, who takes on the moniker of the superhero Miss America, but we’re not sure how her story ties into the overall narrative of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer

There is no trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness yet. But since production is finished and the movie is slated for release in March 2022, hopefully we’ll be getting a teaser trailer before the end of 2021, presumably around the time Eternals hits theaters in November or maybe when Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in December.