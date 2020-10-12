The Mandalorian season 2 is fast approaching, and Disney+ has released four new character posters to tease the highly anticipated return of the Star Wars series. The Mandalorian, the Child, Cara Dune, and Greef Karga all get their own The Mandalorian season 2 character posters, which you can see below.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Posters

Disney+ shared brand new character art from the second season of Lucasfilm’s acclaimed series The Mandalorian. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, and breakout star the Child, all get their own posters, with the characters standing against a rusty-colored backdrop filled with graffiti scribbles. The graffiti in each poster seems to hint at relevant plot or character details for each character.

First, behind the Mandalorian we see what looks to be the Crimson Dawn insignia next to his helmet on the left side of the poster. Crimson Dawn is the criminal organization led by the former Sith Lord Maul which plays a major presence in Solo: A Star Wars Story. On the other side of his helmet appears to be a drawing of a Lothal Jedi Temple. Behind Cara Dune, we see the Rebel Alliance insignia, matching the tattoo on her face. And behind Greef Karga are two intriguing images: a Gamorrean, and an image of either a Death Trooper or Aqualish that has been crossed off.

All of these images hint at a jam-packed The Mandalorian season 2, which follows “The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

The Mandalorian stars Pascal, Carano, Weathers, as well as guest star Giancarlo Esposito. Rosario Dawson will be joining the cast of season 2 as Ahsoka Tano, as well as Sasha Banks, and Timothy Olyphant as a character named Cobb Vanth who wears Boba Fett’s famous armor. Other live-action versions of beloved Star Wars characters will be making their debut in season 2 including Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan, and Michael Biehn as a bounty hunter.

Directors for the new season of The Mandalorian include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, and Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producers of the series. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and Rick Famuyiwa are set to pen all eight episodes of the sophomore season of The Mandalorian.

The new season of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on October 30, 2020.