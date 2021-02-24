It’s going to be a busy summer at home for Disney+ subscribers. The Disney streaming platform announced a bunch of release dates for its upcoming slate of Disney+ original titles, including Marvel’s Loki, Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the Turner & Hooch reboot, and new seasons of old favorites like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Check out the upcoming Disney+ release dates below.

Marvel Studios has a strict schedule when it comes to its Disney+ releases, and they’re sticking by it, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier set to follow up the critically beloved WandaVision on March 19. But from there on, the Marvel Disney+ release slate was a big question mark, with no set release dates yet for Loki, or upcoming shows like Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, and others.

But at today’s Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, Disney announced that Loki will premiere on June 11 on Disney+, two months after Falcon and the Winter Soldier wraps up its six-episode run. Per Marvel chief Kevin Feige‘s Q&A, the animated series What If…? will follow Loki at a still-undisclosed date. The currently-shooting Hawkeye or Ms. Marvel will likely be next, while She-Hulk and Moon Knight will begin production soon, per Feige.

Meanwhile, the Star Wars continues to make major expansions beyond The Mandalorian, with animated spin-off series Star Wars: The Bad Batch set to premiere on Disney+ on May 4. Following Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Bad Batch will likely be the next buzzy release on the streamer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, an Original Series, starts streaming May the 4th on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/54drrMFNKK — Star Wars (@starwars) February 24, 2021

Pixar is holding its own against Disney’s two big brands as well, with the Monsters, Inc. spin-off Monsters at Work setting its premiere date for July 2. It will be the first of various live-action and animated movies and shows coming from the animation studio.

Reboots like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (March 26) and Turner & Hooch (July 16) also set their release dates, as do returning popular shows like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which returns with its second season on May 14.

Here is the list of the upcoming Disney+ release dates:

MARCH

March 19 – The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

March 26 – The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

APRIL

April 16 – Big Shot

MAY

May 4 – Star Wars: The Bad Batch

May 14 – High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2

JUNE

June 11 – Loki

June 11 – Zenimation Season 2

June 25 – The Mysterious Benedict Society

JULY