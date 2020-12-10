“They call themselves The Bad Batch.” The motley crew of experimental clone warriors, otherwise known as Clone Force 99, are getting their own animated series on Disney+ following their debut in The Clone Wars. Watch the first The Bad Batch trailer below.

The Bad Batch Trailer

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated spin-off series of The Clone Wars that will focus on the titular group of elite and experimental clones as they navigate the Star Wars universe after the end of the Clone Wars. The fan-favorite characters from The Clone Wars get their own action-packed series, in which the rogues go of on their own mercenary missions and search for purpose.

The Clone Wars executive producer Dave Filoni (possibly the busiest man on this side of the galaxy, with his work on Disney+’s flagship show The Mandalorian) will also be executive producing Star Wars: The Bad Batch along with Athena Portillo, Brad Rau, Jennifer Corbett, and Carrie Beck, all of which have had Star Wars experience on either The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, or The Mandalorian. Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) will also act as a producer on the series, with Rau serving as supervising director and Corbett acting as head writer.

Here’s the official description for the series, which briefly explains the origins of The Bad Batch:

“The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.”

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is slated to hit Disney+ sometime in 2021.