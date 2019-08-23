Monsters Inc. is coming to Disney+ as part of the Pixar Animation library of films that will be available on the new streaming service. But it’s also getting an animated workplace comedy sequel series that will focus on a new main character working at the Monstropolis corporation at a rather confusing time.

As we previously learned, Monsters at Work takes place six months after the original movie as the power plant that used to harvest children’s screams now aims to use their more powerful laughter to power the city. The series follows a new employee named Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by Ben Feldman), fresh out of school (where he graduated Scarem Cum Laude) who was hired to be a scarer on the scare floor, but on his first day, the company switches to laughter. See the Monsters at Work first look photo below.

Monsters at Work First Look Photo

Graduated from MU and ready for the real world. Get a new look at Monsters at Work's Tylor and Millie, coming to #DisneyPlus in 2020. pic.twitter.com/xUZ8HzWea2 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019

Ben Feldman was on hand to briefly introduce the series to The D23 Expo crowd, and he was accompanied by comedian Aisha Tyler, who confirmed she’ll be playing Tylor’s mother Millie in the series. It sounds like Tylor may have some work to do figuring out how to navigate this new world of laughter, especially since the original tease for the series had him dreaming of working on the Laugh Floor alongside Monsters Inc. characters Mike and Sulley, both of which will again be voiced by Billy Crystal and John Goodman respectively.

The rest of the voice cast includes Kelly Marie Tran, Henry Winkler, and Lucas Neff, but we’re not sure who they’re playing just yet.

Monsters at Work will arrive sometime within the first year that Disney+ is up and running.