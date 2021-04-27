It’s been nearly 14 years since Disney released the fantasy comedy Enchanted, taking a meta approach to their animated fairytales with Amy Adams playing a naive cartoon princess lost in the bustling metropolis of New York as a flesh-and-blood person. The sequel Disenchanted has been in the works for quite some time, and it’s finally coming to fruition with the original cast returning. But they’ll also be joined by some new faces too, starting with former Saturday Night Live star Maya Rudolph playing the movie’s big bad.

Deadline has the news on the Disenchanted movie cast bringing in Maya Rudolph as the film’s villain, but she won’t be alone in executing her nefarious plans. Rudolph will be joined by Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Jayma Mays (Glee) as fellow villains.

Unfortunately, we don’t know what kind of villains we’re dealing with. In the first movie, Susan Sarandon portrayed the evil sorceress Queen Narissa, so maybe we’ll get a trio of witches this time? Is there a chance that Giselle has a trio of wicked stepmothers that she left behind who want in on her happily ever after? No matter what kind of villains these three are playing, please let Maya Rudolph sing a villainous Disney song. She deserves it.

As of now, we don’t know what Disenchanted will be about, even though the movie is supposedly in production right now (or at least it was back at the end of March). All we know is that it will continue the story of Giselle after she found her new love interest in Robert Philip, a Manhattan divorce attorney played by Patrick Dempsey who had his cynical views of loved turned upside down by Princess Giselle. Dempsey is returning in Disenchanted as well, so at least we’ll see where that relationship has ended up.

Also returning for Disenchanted will be James Marsden and Idina Menzel. Marsden played the narcissistic but kindhearted Prince Edward, who was originally pining over Giselle, even following her from the animated world into the real world to proclaim his love for her. However, Prince Edward ended up with Nancy (Menzel), a fashion designer and Robert’s former girlfriend, and the two went back to the animated kingdom of Andalasia for their own happily ever after while Giselle stayed in live-action New York. That could mean that Disenchanted‘s new villains start shaking things up in the animated world before the story returns to the live-action side of things.

Disenchanted is being directed by Hairspray helmer Adam Shankman with the most recent script being written by Brigitte Hales. Amy Adams is producing along with Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld. There’s no release date yet, but with production happening so recently, it’s probably a safe bet that we won’t see it until sometime next year. But remember, it won’t be in theaters and will instead be a Disney+ original movie.