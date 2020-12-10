Disenchanted could have used a little of that Disney magic to help it get off the ground. The long-gestating Enchanted sequel is confirmed to be coming exclusively to Disney+, with Amy Adams officially set to reprise her role as Giselle. And that’s how you know the sequel was worth the wait

At the Disney Investors conference Thursday, Disney officially confirmed what had long been buzzed about for at least three years: the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted will feature the return of Amy Adams (in one of her best roles, fight me) as Giselle, exclusively on Disney+.

There aren’t many more new details on Disenchanted, which will feature original songs from Disney Legend Alan Menken, who confirmed in March this year that he was working on new songs. It was one of the few updates we had heard in a few years of the Enchanted sequel, which director Adam Shankman had last teased in 2o18, revealing that a draft of the script was done.

“We are handing in a script in a couple weeks that I’m super happy with,” director Adam Shankman said in 2018. “Then gotta get the music written.”

Disenchanted has been in development since 2010. The sequel will pick up with Adams’ former animated Disney princess who decided to stay in live-action New York at the end of Enchanted. The sequel is set 10 years after 2007’s Enchanted, with Giselle potentially rethinking her love of the real world.

Now that the script, songs, and star are down, Disenchanted seems to finally be a real thing that will be coming to Disney+ sooner rather than later. Maybe this will be the movie that earns Adams the Oscar she deserves (after an arguably awards-worthy performance that she gave in the first Enchanted). Disenchanted will be joining the plethora of other live-action Disney films, like Cruella and Pinocchio, that will be heading straight to Disney+.