Frustratingly enough, the argument about whether or not the classic action thriller Die Hard is a Christmas movie is still going strong. A recent poll showed most people don’t think it qualifies for the holiday mantle, and we’ve had passionate discussions about it on /Film Daily, but now 20th Century Fox is making the push to have Die Hard entered into the Christmas canon by not only calling it the “greatest Christmas story ever told,” but by releasing a new holiday edition of the movie, and a trailer to really hit it home.

Watch the Die Hard Christmas trailer below and continue this exhausting fight.

Die Hard Christmas Trailer

The trailer cuts the movie more like something akin to Home Alone. Even greater is that it brings back the use of Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” which, much like Die Hard, isn’t explicitly a Christmas song, but can easily be played during the holiday season and provides great joy to everyone.

If that’s not enough to push the Die Hard Christmas agenda, 20th Century Fox also delivered this poem:

Twas the night before Christmas, at Nakatomi Plaza,

The office party was festive, but soon interrupted by drama.

Hans Gruber and his men, had forced their way in,

And taken everyone hostage, trapping them within.

But how could they know, there was a cop up above,

John McClane had arrived, to win back his wife’s love.

He would take them all out, winning everyone’s praise,

Welcoming Christmas Day, with his favorite catchphrase.

YIPPEE KI YAY!

If this has you itching for a Christmas rewatch of Die Hard, there’s also a special 30th anniversary Blu-ray release of the movie that has a cover looking like an ugly Christmas sweater. On top of that, all five of the Die Hard movies are also available on 4K HD Blu-ray right now.