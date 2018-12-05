It’s the holiday season, which means it’s time for being to argue incessantly over whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie. Every year, this subject comes up, to the point where the argument has grown tired and stale. Hoping to put an end to this once and for all, a new survey was conducted, and came up with a definitive result: most people don’t consider Die Hard a Christmas movie. Obviously, this will be the last time this is ever discussed, and we can all move on now, right?

I love Die Hard. I’d go so far as to say it’s a perfect movie! I also am of the opinion that it’s a great movie to watch around Christmas time, since Christmas plays a big part in the flick. Does that make it officially a Christmas movie? I don’t know – and I don’t really care! I just know I love the movie, and that’s enough for me. But for others, this is a big sticking point. People have been arguing over Die Hard‘s Christmas movie status for several years now, nearly sucking all the fun out of the Bruce Willis action film in the process.

In attempt to settle this debate before Christmas, Morning Consult and the Hollywood Reporter got together to run a survey, asking participants where they fell on the “Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?” argument. According to their results, “one-quarter of the population said the film is a Christmas movie; 62 percent disagreed.” That’s just 25% of the population, vs. 62%. Also: “Men are slightly more likely than women to say Die Hard is a Christmas film (32% vs. 20%), and there’s partisan agreement (26% of both Democrats and Republicans say it’s a holiday movie).” There’s the silver lining to this story: Die Hard is the only partisan topic left in America.

Here’s how the poll was conducted, in case you’re curious:

This poll was conducted from Nov. 15-18, 2018 among a national sample of 2,200 U.S. adults. The interviews were conducted online and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, and region. Results from the survey have a margin of error of +/- 2 percentage points.

Obviously, these results don’t really settle the argument. Nor should they change your opinion. If you think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, there’s nothing stopping you! This is all in the name of fun. You can read the full report here, and then feel free to watch Die Hard, which is absolutely, 100% a Christmas movie, no matter what anyone says.