Daily Podcast: What Is & IS NOT a Christmas Movie, Golden Globe Nominations, Chucky, Jump Street, Resident Evil, MoviePass, Die Hard
Posted on Thursday, December 6th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 6, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Filmed weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to talk the latest film and tv news, including Golden Globe nominations, Chucky, 21 Jump Street, Resident Evil, MoviePass, and Die Hard. And /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall joins us to discuss what is and isn’t a Christmas Movie.
Opening Banter: It’s pouring in Los Angeles today!
In The News:
- Ben: 2019 Golden Globe Nominations: ‘Vice’ and ‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Top Golden Globe Nods
- Chris: Chucky Creator Don Mancini is Really Unhappy About the ‘Child’s Play’ Remake
- Brad: Female-Led ’21 Jump Street’ Spin-Off Eyeing Tiffany Haddish and Awkwafina to Star
- Ben: ‘Resident Evil’ Reboot to Be Directed By ’47 Meters Down’ Filmmaker Johannes Roberts
- Brad: MoviePass Promises They’ve Changed, Announces New Monthly Plans
- Chris: New Poll Shows Most People Don’t Consider ‘Die Hard’ to be a Christmas Movie, So Can We Bury This Argument Already?
In Our Feature Presentation:
- /Film Managing Editor Jacob Hall joins us to debate What Is A Christmas Movie, And What Is Not?
