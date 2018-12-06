Just when you thought MoviePass had sold its last ticket, the movie ticket subscription service has one last gasp of breath.

In an effort to show the millions of customers who have fled the service that they’ve changed and won’t be the shady, policy-changing company that we’ve come to know them as, MoviePass is trying to make amends by offering a new series of tiered monthly plans, each offering different kinds of access to movie tickets. But will it be enough to save MoviePass?

Variety has the updates on on new MoviePass monthly plans, but first, let’s start with MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe groveling to all the customers that his company has already disappointed over and over again:

“We have a lot to prove to all our constituents. We don’t just have to prove ourselves to our members, we also have to prove ourselves to the investment community, our employees, and our partners. We believe we’re doing everything that we possibly can to deliver a great service and we’re in the process of fixing all the things that went wrong.”

So how are they doing that? MoviePass has introduced a new series of monthly plans at three different tiers.

First up is the “Select” package which starts at $9.95 per month. This one gives customers the ability to see three movies per month at some point during their theatrical run. That means you likely won’t be seeing new releases on opening weekend, and the selection of movies will likely be similar to that of the most recent iteration of MoviePass.

Next, there’s the “All Access” subscription, which starts at $14.95 will let customers see any three movies in a given month at any time during their theatrical run as long as it’s only in 2D. That lifts the restrictions a little bit and will allow subscribers to see movies without restrictions on when you can see them.

Finally, there’s also the “Red Carpet” tier, starting at $19.95 per month. This sounds like the best option since it allows subscribers to see any three movies at any time during their theatrical run, and they can even be in 3D, IMAX or other enhanced formats, something that wasn’t previously available from MoviePass.

However, it should be noted that the starting price point mentioned for each of these tiers is for customers in the middle of the country and less populated areas. When it comes to more expensive markets like Los Angeles and New York City, the subscription prices will increase a little bit, as you can see in the image above.

Along with these new monthly price points, there are also yearly subscriptions, which are newly priced too:

Supposedly, these new tiers, which go into effect on January 1, 2019, will allow MoviePass to “break even” when it comes to paying for movie tickets. And since the company has been hemorrhaging money since changing their price model in August of 2017, that’s the most important thing for them to be able to stay afloat.

All of the executives at MoviePass are putting on a humble face and trying their best to convince customers to come back to the service. Rodes Ponzer, head of marketing, says:

“Expectations weren’t met. The creative memes and the consumer vitriol, we understand it. We told customers it was unlimited and we didn’t meet their expectations. Now we’re going to set their expectations properly.”

Speaking of executives at MoviePass, newly named executive vice president Khalid Itum is taking over the day-to-day operations from CEO Mitch Lowe. Itum is responsible for creating these new pricing models, and he will also start forging new relationships with studios and exhibitors, trying to repair any damage they might have done the first time around. Meanwhile, Lowe will be focusing on the company’s long-term strategy, not to mention spinning off MoviePass from parent company Helios & Matheson

While this sounds like a promising new beginning for MoviePass, it might prove to be too little, too late. They’ve betrayed the trust of millions of customers, and it’s not clear how many they even have left. Will any of them be curious enough to return to MoviePass? Only time will tell.