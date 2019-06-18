Director Danny Boyle famously departed James Bond 25 last year after creative differences with longtime franchise producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. And it sounds like the experience of trying to make that situation work was enough for Danny Boyle to be weary of ever trying to take the helm of an established franchise ever again.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk while promoting his upcoming film Yesterday, Danny Boyle had this to say in the aftermath of leaving James Bond behind:

“I learned my lesson that I am not cut out [for franchises] otherwise you’re digging in the same hole. I am better not quite in the mainstream franchise movies, is the honest answer.”

Boyle says the biggest reason for his departure was that he didn’t want to be forced to work with a new writer. Originally, Boyle’s regular co-writer John Hodge was brought in to work with the filmmaker on the project, but the producers wanted to bring in someone else to work with him instead. Boyle said as much when he addressed his departure this past March:

“I learned quite a lot about myself with Bond. I work in partnership with writers and I am not prepared to break it up. We were working very, very well but they didn’t want to go down that route with us […] What John [Hodge] and I were doing, I thought, was really good. It wasn’t finished, but it could have been really good. You have to believe in your process and part of that is the partnership I have with a writer. It is like someone coming and saying, ‘Hey, we are going to give you a different editor.’ Those fundamental partnerships are vital.”

Considering all the trouble that the production of James Bond 25 has been having, including the recent injury of Daniel Craig, it sounds like Danny Boyle made the right decision to exit the spy sequel.

In the wake of Boyle’s departure, True Detective director Cary Fukunaga was brought on board to direct the movie. However, if the tabloids are to be believed, there are still problems happening on set. A recent report claims Fukunaga arrived on set several hours later than scheduled because he was too engrossed in a PlayStation game. There was supposedly some “real mutiny” on set because he wanted the crew to work extra hours to make up for it, which would have thrown a wrench in their Father’s Day plans.

Take all this with a grain of salt since it comes from The Sun, but with all the problems that James Bond 25 has been having, one has to wonder what’s going on. Here’s hoping things turn around for the sequel and it can still hit the previously set April 8, 2020 release date.