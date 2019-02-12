What if everyone in the world had never heard of The Beatles…except you? That’s the high-concept premise of Yesterday, a new musical comedy from Danny Boyle. In the film, Himesh Patel plays a man who wakes up one day to discover that somehow, the entire world has never heard of the Beatles, or heard one of their songs. As a result, Patel’s character ends up blowing up into a musical sensation by playing Beatles hits, and claiming he wrote them. Watch the Yesterday trailer below.

Yesterday Trailer

Well, this looks delightful. I find Danny Boyle to be hit-or-miss, but he might be onto something here. Yesterday looks like the type of crowd-pleasing entertainment that gets people talking, and I don’t even want to know how much money the producers had to plop down to score all those Beatles tunes. Here’s the synopsis:

Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He’s about to become a very big deal. From Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire,Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill, comes a rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. Jack Malik (Himesh Patel, BBC’s Eastenders) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed … and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, and with a little help from his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (Emmy winner Kate McKinnon), Jack’s fame explodes. But as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie — the one person who always believed in him. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love.

Yesterday features a script from Richard Curtis, the writer behind Love Actually, About Time, and of course, the biggest Steven Spielberg hit of all time, War Horse. In addition to Himesh Patel, the film features Lily James, Kate McKinnon, and…Ed Sheeran. Overall, this looks like a lot of fun, and I have a feeling it’s going to be a big hit.

Yesterday opens on June 28, 2019.