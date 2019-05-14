Daniel Craig doesn’t need Rami Malek to defeat him: just his own body. The Bond 25 production has been temporarily suspended after its star took a tumble in what is just the latest in an icky history of scrapes, knocked-out teeth, and sliced-off fingertips. And it seems even in Craig’s swan song as James Bond, he can’t catch a break.

It’s no wonder that Craig is eager to hang up the gun and suit — the poor actor has endured all manner of injury ever since he took on the mantle of Agent 007, getting two teeth knocked out during his first stunt scene in Casino Royale, slicing off a fingertip and tearing a shoulder muscle in Quantum of Solace, and injuring his knee during a fight scene in 2015’s Spectre.

Now he’s got another injury to add to the list: a possible twisted angle sustained as Craig was shooting one of his final scenes on location in Jamaica. British tabloid The Sun reported that shooting has been suspended for Bond 25 as Craig recovers from a possible ankle injury.

According to an unnamed source for The Sun, Craig “was sprinting during filming when he slipped and fell quite awkwardly. He was in quite a lot of pain and was complaining about his ankle.” Craig has been flown to the U.S. for X-rays, resulting in the filming that was scheduled to begin at London’s iconic Pinewood Studios at the end of the week to be canceled.

Craig’s ankle is just the latest twist in Bond 25‘s troubled road to production. Original director Danny Boyle parted ways with the project over script disputes, resulting in the already-delayed film to be pushed from its initial release date of October 2019. Cary Fukunaga stepped in to direct, while Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge was brought in to punch up the script. We’ll see if, after this latest setback, the still-untitled Bond 25 will make its April 8, 2020 release date.

Bond 25 will follow the British spy has he faces off against “a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology” while in pursuit of a missing scientist. Franchise veterans Ralph Fiennes, Naomi Harris, Lea Seydeoux, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, and Jeffrey Wright are set to return, while newcomers Dali Benssalah, Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, and Lashana Lynch are confirmed to be on board.