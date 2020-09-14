Daily Podcast: Wonder Woman, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ant-Man 3, Thor, Netflix & Stray Dogs
Posted on Monday, September 14th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 14, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Wonder Woman, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ant-Man 3, Thor, Netflix & Stray Dogs.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Delayed Until Christmas, Maybe
- What does this mean for the rest of this year in movies?
- Ben (og HT): Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Will Be One Season and Begin Filming in 2021, According to Ewan McGregor
- Are we surprised that Disney would take a miniseries approach?
- Chris: ‘Ant-Man 3’ Villain Could Be Kang the Conquerer, Played by ‘Lovecraft Country’ Star Jonathan Majors
- Tell us more about Kang the Conquerer
- Ben: ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Will Use the VFX Tech Pioneered by ‘The Mandalorian’
- Chris: There Will Be More Chris Hemsworth as Thor After ‘Love and Thunder’
- What would you like to see Thor do next in the MCU?
- Ben: Netflix Doesn’t Want to Buy More Movie Theaters, Says It Wants to “Beat Disney in Family Animation”
- Can Netflix beat Disney?
- Chris: ‘Stray Dogs’ Movie, Described as ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Meets ‘Lady and the Tramp’, in the Works From Paramount Animation
- What do you think Silence of the Lambs meets Lady and the Tramp could mean?
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.