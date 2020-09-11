If you were concerned Chris Hemsworth would hang up Mjölnir after Thor: Love and Thunder, here’s some good news: Hemsworth is sticking around. The actor says he has no plans to stop playing the God of Thunder anytime in the future, so whenever they get around to making more Marvel movies, he’s sure to be involved.

Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans have both retired from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while Scarlett Johannsson’ Black Widow has her own movie coming out, it’s a prequel and her character is technically dead in the present, so she’s likely to be done with the franchise as well. But Chris Hemsworth doesn’t see retirement in his future.

Hemsworth will play Thor again in Thor: Love and Thunder, and while speaking with Elle Man, he confirmed he doesn’t intend that upcoming movie to be Thor’s last hurrah. “I’m not going into any retirement period,” the actor said. “Thor is way too young for that. I’m only 1500 years old! It is definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is the follow-up to Thor: Ragnarok, and also Avengers: Endgame. Endgame saw Thor jetting off with the Guardians of Galaxy, and it’s not clear yet if that will carry over into Love and Thunder or Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Love and Thunder brings back Ragnarok director Taika Waititi as well as Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie. It’s also bringing back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, and it’s been heavily implied that Portman’s character will become Mighty Thor, the female version of Thor. Beyond that, though, we don’t know much.

Regarding the script, penned by Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Hemsworth added:

“After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. For sure there will be a lot of love and a lot of lightning in this production (laughs). I’m glad that after all that happened in Avengers: Endgame, I’m still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor. Of course, I can’t tell you anything about the plot, but to satisfy your curiosity, I’ll say that I had a lot more fun reading the script than on Thor Ragnarok, and that proves something, because this movie was brilliant.”

I’ve come to enjoy Hemsworth’s take on Thor. I’ll admit I found the character kind of boring until Ragnarok finally let him lighten up, allowing Hemsworth to use his surprisingly good comedic timing. As long as the MCU allows him to keep doing his thing, I’m sure it’ll be worth watching.

Thor: Love and Thunder opens February 11, 2022.