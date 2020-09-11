Wonder Woman 1984 has been delayed. The highly-anticipated superhero sequel from director Patty Jenkins is moving away from its October 2 release date, and will now open…well, we don’t know. Rather than keep announcing dates that could change, one report is simply stating that the film will be out “later this year,” while another says the film has moved to Christmas.

The other day, a rumor started making the rounds that Warner Bros. was going to delay Wonder Woman 1984 yet again. Now it’s official, at least according to the WSJ. Their report says that “a person familiar with the matter” revealed that WB is moving Wonder Woman 1984 to “a date later in the year.” Again: this is from the WSJ’s source, and Warner Bros. hasn’t officially made the announcement yet – but it seems very likely at this point, since October is fast-approaching.

Meanwhile, Deadline says the movie is moving to Christmas, with Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich saying: “Patty Jenkins is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

Patty Jenkins added: “First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

Wonder Woman 1984 has been shuffled around a bit already. The sequel was originally set-up with a December 13, 2019 release date. Then, it got moved up, to November 1, 2019 – only to then get delayed, to June 5, 2020. The coronavirus then caused Warner Bros. to push the film yet again, this time to October 2. At the time, there was hope that by summer’s end we’d all have our shit together and the coronavirus would be a thing of the past. But of course, that hasn’t happened.

Warner Bros. tried to press their luck this month by releasing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet – with the film first opening overseas before arriving in whatever U.S. theaters were open. But the box office was not exactly what you’d call “boffo” – one report states the film made only $10-20 million domestically during it’s opening weekend, which really isn’t great for a big Nolan movie. It looks as if that was a bit of a wake-up call for Warners, who are now realizing that if they want to make money on these big films, they have to wait until the films can be played in as many theaters as possible.

There’s some speculation that the film could take over Dune‘s December 18 release date, and Dune could get pushed to 2021. But the Deadline story says Dune is still holding on to December 18. We’ll see.

Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen. In the film, “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”