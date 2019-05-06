Spider-Man Far From Home

On the May 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home and what it might mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Opening Banter: Spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame, or is the spoiler embargo officially up as the Russo Brothers have said?

In The News:

The flow of the discussion:

  • Spoilers in general
  • Our reaction to the trailer.
  • The world has changed: Tony, iron man memorials.
  • How is peter back in school?
  • Is happy working for Peter now?
  • Peter is a little bit more confident
  • Stark Tower is changing, but why?
  • Multiverses – what does this mean for the future of the MCU?
  • Do we really think Mysterio isn’t the villain here?
  • The heart of this story: Peter’s crush on MJ, and the reveal that MJ knows Peter’s secret
  • Parker’s new stealth spidey suit.

Other Articles Mentioned:

