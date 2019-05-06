Daily Podcast: Why The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Introduces Very Exciting Possibilities For The Future Of The MCU
Posted on Monday, May 6th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home and what it might mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).
Opening Banter: Spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame, or is the spoiler embargo officially up as the Russo Brothers have said?
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer: Peter Parker Can’t Catch a Break
- Jacob: If ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Introduces the Multiverse, What Does This Mean for the Future of the MCU?
- Brad: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Breakdown: The World Needs a New Iron Man
The flow of the discussion:
- Spoilers in general
- Our reaction to the trailer.
- The world has changed: Tony, iron man memorials.
- How is peter back in school?
- Is happy working for Peter now?
- Peter is a little bit more confident
- Stark Tower is changing, but why?
- Multiverses – what does this mean for the future of the MCU?
- Do we really think Mysterio isn’t the villain here?
- The heart of this story: Peter’s crush on MJ, and the reveal that MJ knows Peter’s secret
- Parker’s new stealth spidey suit.
Other Articles Mentioned:
- Plug: Peter’s new YouTube vlogging channel Ordinary Adventures. Please subscribe!
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.