On the May 6, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home and what it might mean for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Opening Banter: Spoiler warning for Avengers: Endgame, or is the spoiler embargo officially up as the Russo Brothers have said?

Spoilers in general

Our reaction to the trailer.

The world has changed: Tony, iron man memorials.

How is peter back in school?

Is happy working for Peter now?

Peter is a little bit more confident

Stark Tower is changing, but why?

Multiverses – what does this mean for the future of the MCU?

Do we really think Mysterio isn’t the villain here?

The heart of this story: Peter’s crush on MJ, and the reveal that MJ knows Peter’s secret

Parker’s new stealth spidey suit.

