While fans are still recovering from Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is going full steam ahead with Spider-Man: Far From Home. The impending arrival of the movie resulted in a lot of fans questioning when the movie took place, especially after Spider-Man got dusted in Avengers: Infinity War. But the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer doesn’t waste anytime showing us that this movie takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and it looks like Peter Parker is going to have a lot on his plate. We look at all the new revelations and details in our Spider-Man Far From Home trailer breakdown.

If Tom Holland’s spoiler warning before the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer wasn’t enough, this trailer digs right into potential Avengers: Endgame spoilers. Peter Parker can be heard in voiceover, “Everywhere I go, I see his face. I just really miss him” as Spidey, in the Iron Spider suit given to him by Tony Stark, looks at a mural created in honor of the late Iron Man.

Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan isn’t having an easy time with his longtime boss being gone either. But leave it to Happy to give Peter the pep talk that he needs during this moment of emotional vulnerability.

Peter clearly needs his spirits lifted, his eyes red from crying. Could this be immediately following the events of Avengers: Endgame, maybe right after the funeral? After all, Spider-Man: Homecoming also began with a scene setting the stage for what’s to come by flashing back to the Captain America: Civil War fight. Then again, this scene could easily be from the end of the movie, perhaps after Peter has been struggling with Tony Stark being gone throughout this whole new experience.

Either way, Peter is back in friendly neighborhood Spider-Man action, dealing with some kind of situation involving armed gunmen at a restaurant. What kind of situation is this? That remains unclear, but part of me hopes it has something to do with a larger crime ring, maybe finally laying the groundwork for a character like Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) from the Marvel Television shows on Netflix to make their way into the big screen MCU. It’s not likely, but we can dream, can’t we?

It seems like Spider-Man is using some of the cool new features of his suit as we see him casually land on one of the restaurant’s dining booths as a few criminals get sprung up into the air and hang from the ceiling in web traps.

Spider-Man has always had a long history of wisecracking in the comics, so it’s nice to see him giving the boys in blue a hard time for having to do their job for them. But the cop does ask a rather pointed question: Is Spider-Man the new Iron Man?

Peter doesn’t have much time to think about that because he’s getting ready to go on vacation with his friends overseas. Hopefully nothing crazy happens while he’s gone.

Spider-Man may be getting ready to head out on vacation, but Happy Hogan informs Peter that Nick Fury has been trying to get ahold of him. This scene takes place following that charity appearance by Spider-Man since it’s happening in the same backroom where Happy greeted Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) in the first trailer. Notice that he’s wearing the Iron Spider suit in this scene, which makes us think the first Far From Home trailer tricked us by giving him the previous suit created for him by Tony Stark. I guess no trailer is safe from digital trickery now.

But apparently Peter isn’t interested in dealing with Nick Fury right now. Instead of picking up the phone at the behest of Happy Hogan, he merely sends him to voicemail. That’s a bold move, kid. Let’s see how that plays out for you.

Happy Hogan freaks out a bit because he doesn’t want to deal with Nick Fury himself either. The guy is intimidating after all, and you can bet he’s even more sassy after coming back from the snap and knowing that there are even greater threats in the universe than even he thought.

Also, if you take a look in the background of this scene, you’ll notice that poster in the background for a wrestling match with Crusher Hogan. That’s the same wrestler that Peter tangled with in Marvel Comics when he was starting to test his abilities as Spider-Man. But now we’re wondering if that wrestler is related to Happy Hogan in some way too.

After a montage that we’ve already seen in the previous trailer, Peter Parker and his friends make it to Europe. Flash Thompson is here taking a selfie with some European ladies dressed rather elegantly, but it’s not long before he gets sacktapped, showing us that the high school dynamic that made Spider-Man: Homecoming so good will still be present in the sequel.

Peter’s crush on MJ has gone into full swing since the last time we saw him, and he thinks MJ likes him too. Plus, she appears to becoming a bit less of an introvert, seen here smiling while taking a picture of something in the water during their European trip.

Of course, as we all know, you can’t just ignore Nick Fury. He’ll find you, and he’ll shoot your best friend in the neck with a tranquilizer dart so he can recruit you for a mission. Fury’s introduction is a little different this time as he says, “You’re a very difficult person to contact, Spider-Man.”

Nick Fury wastes no time introducing Peter to the man he calls Mr. Beck. As we know, that’s Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio. But what’s he dong working with Nick Fury, and why is he wearing that suit?

Well, Mr. Beck immediately says, “We could use someone like you on my world.” Wait, what? As Nick Fury explains, Beck is from Earth, just not our version of Earth. Fury adds that the snap tore a hole in our dimension. Was it Thanos’ snap, the one that brought everyone back, or the one that killed Thanos and his whole army? We don’t know, but that’s apparently how Beck ended up on our Earth.

Peter looks just as stoked as we are that Spider-Man: Far From Home is advancing the concept of the multiverse. But as we already wrote about, simply because Beck says he’s from another dimension doesn’t mean he’s telling the truth. You would think that Nick Fury and his people would be able to determine that for themselves, but maybe they’re still in recovery mode after coming back from the snap, and at this point they’re willing to believe anything.

Having said that, if Beck is telling the truth instead of lying in the way that Mysterio is known to do in Marvel Comics, then this opens the door for some very cool possibilities in the future.

Oh, and you’ll notice Peter isn’t wearing the Iron Spider suit anymore. We’re thinking that’s because he chose to leave both of his Spider-Man suits at home, opting to not partake in any heroics while he’s on vacation. But as we learned in the international teaser trailer, Aunt May, who now knows that Peter is Spider-Man, packed his old suit for him just in case.