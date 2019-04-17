Even though Spider-Man: Far From Home doesn’t hit theaters until early July, merchandise for the new webslinging adventure is already on the way. Not too long ago, some new Funko POPs confirmed the Elemental villains in the sequel as Molten Man and Hydro-Man, and now it’s LEGO’s turn to show off the new bad guys in building brick form. Plus, Mysterio gets a cool new minifigure as well.

However, one of the Spider-Man Far From Home LEGO sets offers up the possibility of another Marvel Cinematic Universe character getting in on the comic book action after being relegated to the sidelines in recent movies. But that’s assuming that this sequence actually plays out as proposed in the LEGO playset, which doesn’t always translate to what we’ll see on the big screen.

Spider-Man Far From Home LEGO Sets

First up, we have the Molten Man Battle set, which allows you to build a cool version of the magma-nificent villain:

Play out a metropolis-melting Molten Man vs. Spider-Man showdown! Join Spider-Man and Mysterio in the heat of battle to stop Molten Man melting down the whole city! Molten Man’s dangerous lava is absorbing everything from cars to traffic lights. Escape from this fire monster’s gripping claw and dodge the rapid shooter. Spin spider webs to take down Molten Man then put out all the fires with the firefighter’s fire extinguisher!

I love that the firefighter and his fire extinguisher is hyped up as a key piece of this playset. Sure, they’re the real heroes when it comes to disasters like this, but if a kid is buying a Spider-Man playset, are they really going to be jazzed about having the firefighter minifigure too?

The building brick version of Molten Man has a great design. The translucent orange pieces standing in for lava look particularly awesome, especially the long pieces that make it look as if lava is dripping from the giant, hot monster man. Plus, he has a street sign and part of a melted car sticking out of his body There’s also a Stealth Spider-Man minifigure, as well as one for Mysterio.

The set will cost $29.99.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the Hydro-Man Attack, which would really put a damper on Molten Man:

Create a delightful Venice scene… then cause chaos with Hydro-Man! Take a romantic trip to Venice with Peter Parker and MJ. Enjoy a gondola boat ride then stop at the café for a coffee and a slice of pizza. But watch out—here comes Hydro-Man making huge waves in the canal. Transform into Spider-Man, fire spider webs at the invader and leap across the bridge. Hang on to the wall then explode the bridge. Then fly in to save the day with Mysterio’s power energy!

Ohh, does Hydro-Man interrupt a date that Peter is on with MJ? Or does he just pop up while he and his friends are hanging around Italy? Either way, Hydro-Man is a far less impressive villain build, looking more like he’s wearing a tall dress or a homemade Dalek costume instead of being a giant water monster man. The set also includes another Mysterio minifigure, Peter Parker in street clothes with a half-Spider-Man mask headpiece, and MJ.

The set will cost $39.99.

Finally, this is the set that is making us raise our eyebrows. This one is called the Stark Jet and Drone Attack:

Fly to the rescue with the weaponized Stark Jet! Defend Venice against drone attack with Happy Hogan, Nick Fury, Mysterio, Spider-Man and the super Stark Jet! Adjust the wings and launch into the sky. Control this hi-tech jet airplane from the dual cockpit with Happy Hogan and Nick Fury. Swerve 2 stud-shooting drones and fire back with the jet’s own stud shooters. Then release the hatch to drop energy bombs or send Spider-Man swinging into action on his web string!

Is there some kind of drone attack in Venice by Mysterio? That’s Happy Hogan flying a Stark Industries jet as both Nick Fury and Spider-Man try to stop the villain and his little black drones. This feels a little too similar to the climax of Spider-Man: Homecoming, just with different characters involved. Why is this Stark jet being attacked by Mysterio? Could Happy Hogan really be getting this involved with an action sequence?

We’re betting this is one of those LEGO sets that takes some liberties with the events of the movies and doesn’t really depict a scene as it happens in the movie.

The set will cost $69.99.

All of the Spider-Man Far From Home LEGO sets arrive sometime in May.