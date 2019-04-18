Daily Podcast: Why The Mandalorian Is Groundbreaking, Y: The Last Man, The Suicide Squad, Avengers: Endgame & Swamp Thing
Posted on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the April 18 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Y: The Last Man, The Suicide Squad, The Mandalorian, Avengers: Endgame, Star Wars, Disney+, and Swamp Thing.
In The News:
- HT: Disney Scraps Fox’s ‘Mouse Guard’ Two Weeks Before Production Begins
- Ben: Disney CEO Bob Iger Says Fox Purchase Was All About Building Disney+ Content
- HT: How ‘The Mandalorian’ Uses New Technology That Blends Physical Sets With CGI, According to Giancarlo Esposito
- HT: ‘Knights of the Old Republic’ Project In Development, Kathleen Kennedy Confirms
- Ben: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoilers Have Leaked, and the Russo Brothers Want You to Avoid Then
- HT: ‘Y: The Last Man’ Loses Both Showrunners But Still Moves Forward at FX
- Ben: John Cena in Talks to Suit Up For James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’
- HT: ‘Swamp Thing’ Shuts Down Early as One Cast Member Suggests a Troubled Production
