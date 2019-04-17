Earlier today, word broke that there was trouble in the world of the Swamp Thing TV series being made for DC Universe. The show’s shooting schedule was unexpectedly slashed, resulting in cast and crew being sent home. Then we learned the show’s original 13-episode order was shortened to 10. And then we got word of creative differences plaguing the production. Perhaps in an attempt at damage control, a new Swamp Thing TV series teaser has arrived. Watch it below.

Swamp Thing Teaser

What the heck is going on with Swamp Thing? The production shut down early, leading to confusion and shock among the cast and crew. When word got out, many began to wondered if both the show and DC Universe were in trouble. We were later able to confirm that DC Universe was still in good shape, and that Swamp Thing would still premiere next month, May 31, 2019. That said, there were definitely creative differences involved behind-the-scenes, which might give some viewers pause.

DC is well aware of this, and they want you to still subscribe to their service, so they’ve quickly released the above teaser. There’s not much here, but the footage is appropriately moody and atmospheric enough, and we get a good glimpse of Swamp Thing himself at the end, rising up out of the muck and mire. And hey, he looks good! Not too fake, comic accurate, and commendably creepy. If the show can match the spooky tone here, it might turn out well.

Swamp Thing “follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.”

The series stars Andy Bean, Derek Mears, Crystal Reed, Maria Sten, Jeryl Prescott, Virginia Madsen, Will Patton, Jennifer Beals and more. That’s a strong cast, and the series has James Wan as an executive producer. All of this looks good! Which again asks the question: what the heck is going on? What creative differences hampered the show’s production? And will they reflect the finished product? We’ll know for sure next month.